Suspect Arrested for an Assault in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an assault in Northeast.

On Friday, June 6, 2025, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 400 block of 20th Street, Northeast, in reference to an assault. The victim reported that the suspect approached the front of his home and threw a rock through a window, striking the victim in the face. After the victim was assaulted the suspect fled the scene. LGBTQ+ flags were displayed at the front of the home.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. 13-year-old Juvenile Male of Northeast, DC, was charged with Assault With Significant Bodily Injury (Hate/Bias).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds, and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 25084505

