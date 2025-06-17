Su Casa Mezcal Continues Its Rapid Expansion with the Addition of Five New Restaurant Group and Cruise Line Partners

Su Casa Mezcal, one of the nation's fastest-growing spirit brands, continues its rapid expansion nationwide.

From sipMARGS Founder Joey Angelo, Su Casa Mezcal Adds Carnival Cruise, Fox Restaurant Concepts, Boka Restaurant Group, Edition Hotels & Bodega Restaurants

Su Casa’s partnerships with these groups demonstrates our commitment to being the best mezcal in the market today. All of these organizations provide only the highest quality to their customers.” — Joey Angelo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Su Casa Mezcal – one of the nation’s fastest-growing spirit brands – announces new partnerships with four large hospitality groups as well as its first cruise line, furthering the brand’s unprecedented momentum.• Carnival Cruise Line -- Su Casa Mezcal becomes the exclusive provider of mezcal across Carnival’s entire fleet of 29 cruise ships effective July 2025. In addition to all ship bars and restaurants, bottles will be available for purchase in ship retail shops. Carnival ships depart from every coast in the U.S. for destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, The Bahamas, Europe, Hawaii and Alaska.• Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) – Acquired by The Cheesecake Factory in 2019, FRC includes more than 80 locations across the U.S. such as Culinary Dropout, Flower Child, Blanco, Olive & Ivy, Dough Bird and many more.• Boka Restaurant Group -- One of the premier chef-driven restaurant groups in the country, Boka Restaurant Group includes 28 distinct concepts throughout Chicago, New York and Los Angeles including Girl & the Goat, Swift & Sons, Momotaro, GT Prime, Alla Vita, GT Fish & Oyster, etc.• Edition Hotels – Edition Hotels is a luxury brand of Marriott International with more than 20 locations that span the globe. Su Casa Mezcal will be offered at the domestic locations in New York and Florida.• Bodega Restaurants – Menin Hospitality’s Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila, Bodega Bar and Mezcaleria include eleven locations in Florida, Illinois, Washington DC and Tennessee.Since its launch in May 2023, Su Casa Mezcal has quickly surpassed dozens of established brands to become one of the top sellers in the increasingly popular mezcal category. Su Casa Mezcal (available in both Blanco and Reposado) is prominently featured on the cocktail menus of the most prestigious hot spots in top U.S. cities, which generates 95 percent of its on-premise volume. It can be found in several hundred bars, restaurants, retail stores, hotels, airports, stadiums and theme parks in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Arizona and Tennessee. Through online sales, the brand is available in more than 30 states.Su Casa Mezcal is the newest offering from spirits industry entrepreneur Joey Angelo, who most recently introduced sipMARGS, the RTD margarita beverage for which influencer Alix Earle became a brand partner and investor.“Su Casa’s partnerships with each of these organizations demonstrates our commitment to being the best mezcal in the market today,” said Joey Angelo, co-founder of Su Casa Mezcal. “Each of these premier organizations provide only the highest quality to their customers. We’re honored to join forces with each of them and can’t wait to introduce Su Casa Mezcal to an ever-growing audience of discerning drinkers.”About Su Casa MezcalThe original recipe for Su Casa Mezcal originated in the 1940s in Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca, a small town in southwestern Mexico known as the mezcal capital of the world. With its unmistakable custom blue bottle (and striking coral bottle for the Reposado), Su Casa is a premium spirit made with simple, natural ingredients to deliver the taste and essence of Mexico’s natural wonders. Now, more than 80 years after the first batch was created, Su Casa is still hand-crafted, additive-free, in the original tradition by the Casa Esparza distillery. The makers of Su Casa Mezcal invite you to share in this ongoing tradition, from their house to yours.Learn more about Su Casa Mezcal on Instagram @SuCasaMezcal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.