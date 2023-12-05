SU CASA MEZCAL CONTINUES ITS RAPID EXPANSION, LAUNCHING IN NEW MARKETS AND ADDING SEVERAL TOP RETAILERS

Su Casa Mezcal has become a top-selling brand in the mezcal category just six months after launch. Su Casa Mezcal Founder Joey Angelo Su Casa Mezcal Logo

With the Recent Hire of Director of Retail Justin Brown, Su Casa Mezcal is Now Available in Wegmans, BevMo, Binny’s, BevMax and More

The most prestigious accounts in NYC have been ordering – and re-ordering – Su Casa at record rates. A new product encountering this level of success so quickly is rarely seen in this business.” — David Drucker, Executive Vice President of Sales, Empire Merchants