U.S. Consumers Signal Cautious Rebound Amid Stabilizing Economic Sentiment

Prosper Insights & Analytics June data shows rising confidence, stable spending, and strategic shifts in travel, housing, and retail habits.

Consumers are demonstrating disciplined optimism. These signals matter — they tell us not just how consumers feel, but what they're planning next." — Phil Rist, EVP of Strategy at Prosper Insights & Analytics

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer sentiment in the U.S. continues its steady rebound, according to new data released today by Prosper Insights & Analytics . The firm’s June report, based on a monthly survey of more than 7,800 adults aged 18 and older, signals a cautiously resilient consumer outlook with key forward-looking indicators showing meaningful improvement.Unlike delayed and retrospective economic data, Prosper’s Consumer Intentions & Actions survey provides a pulse on where consumer behavior is heading. In June, consumer confidence rose to 40.1%, while the Consumer Mood Index at 100.6 increased over last year's reading of 97.2. Consumers are increasingly comfortable spending on discretionary categories, with strategic prioritization toward value-driven memberships, home investment, and selective travel."Consumers are demonstrating disciplined optimism,” said Phil Rist , EVP of Strategy at Prosper Insights & Analytics. "They’re spending where it matters most, locking in value through services like Walmart+, and adjusting household budgets with an eye toward long-term stability. These signals matter — they tell us not just how consumers feel, but what they’re planning next."Key June 2025 Findings Include:• Consumer Confidence: 40.1% (up from 39.0% in May and 38.6% YoY)• Walmart+ Membership: 22.7% (up 16% YoY) vs. Amazon Prime: 59.1% (stable YoY)• Composite Spending Score: 81.14, up MoM, signals resilience in spending plans• Home Improvement Spending: Strong at 75.37, supporting 'nesting' trend• 10.2% of adults report no noticeable price hikes — a positive sign for inflation perception.Major Purchase Intent Highlights:• Vacation Travel: Interest softens to 18.9% in June (down from May’s 20.9%), though domestic travel remains popular at 68.0%• Home Buying Plans: Steady at 5.1%, reflecting affordability constraints yet consistent intent• Auto Purchase Outlook: 16.5% in June (down from May’s 17.2%), are on par with last year, indicating continued demand despite economic uncertainty.These forward-looking consumer data points provide actionable insight for sectors including retail, finance, real estate, and travel, equipping decision-makers with a real-time advantage in understanding evolving household priorities.About Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper Insights & Analytics is the authority in consumer intelligence fueling predictive analytics and data-driven strategy. With over two decades of monthly consumer data, Prosper delivers actionable insight and analytics to Fortune 500 marketers, financial institutions, hedge funds, and strategic retailers. Trusted by the National Retail Federation, Prosper’s data empowers smarter targeting, refined forecasting, and high-stakes decision-making across the economic landscape. www.ProsperInsights.com

