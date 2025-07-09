New Survey Reveals Generative AI Use Is Soaring Among Business Leaders—But Trust and Privacy Remain Top Concerns

Prosper Insights & Analytics

Prosper Insights & Analytics reveals that while GenAI tools are being rapidly adopted, significant concerns around trust and data privacy continue.

The results show on one hand, adoption is accelerating. On the other hand, real concerns about hallucinations, privacy, and transparency suggest that trust hasn’t caught up to usage.” — Phil Rist, EVP-Strategic Initiatives, Prosper Insights & Analytics

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new national study by Prosper Insights & Analytics reveals that while generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, Bard, and Copilot are being rapidly adopted across key business segments, significant concerns around trust, misinformation, and data privacy continue to shape user behavior and sentiment.Based on responses from 7,880 U.S. adults, including business owners, corporate executives, and employees, the June 2025 survey provides one of the most comprehensive snapshots to date on how Americans are using and perceiving AI in their daily lives and workplaces.Key Findings:• AI Adoption is Strongest Among Leaders:50.2% of executives and 43.6% of business owners already use generative AI tools, compared to 33.5% of the general adult population.• Top Use Cases Reflect Productivity and Innovation:AI is most commonly used for research (51.3%), writing assistance (35.4%), and education (23.8%), with business owners also leveraging AI for content creation and executives leaning into advanced writing and summarization tools.• Trust and Safety Concerns Remain:The top concern cited by users was that AI can produce inaccurate or hallucinated responses (40.4%), followed closely by the need for human oversight (39.0%) and data transparency (32.4%).• Job Security and Bias Are Notable Worries:One-third of respondents (33.7%) fear job loss due to AI, and over 20% cite concerns about bias in AI systems.• Privacy Actions Reflect Deep Unease:Nearly 6 in 10 Americans (58.1%) are “very” or “extremely” concerned about AI using their personal data. A full 76.3% of adults have taken steps to protect their online privacy—rising to 84.8% among business owners.“The results show a tale of two AIs,” said Phil Rist , EVP of Strategic Initiatives at Prosper Insights & Analytics. “On one hand, adoption is accelerating, particularly among decision-makers who are finding ways to apply AI to core business functions. On the other hand, real concerns about hallucinations, privacy, and transparency suggest that trust hasn’t caught up to usage. Companies like OpenAI and others have a big opportunity—and responsibility—to close that gap.”A Turning Point for AI Integration.As generative AI continues to evolve, Prosper’s findings point to both opportunity and caution. AI is clearly seen as a powerful tool for innovation, but its future success will depend on how platforms address transparency, regulation, and ethical concerns.“While the technology has opened doors to productivity and creativity, the survey makes it clear that accuracy, control, and human-centered design will define the next phase of AI adoption,” Rist added. Click here for more information or to request the special report.About Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper has been at the forefront of market intelligence for over two decades, providing zero-party consumer data to Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and academic researchers. Each month, Prosper surveys more than 8,000 U.S. adults to deliver forward-looking insights into consumer behavior, sentiment, and technology adoption.

