Neurotechnology Partners with REACT to Introduce Three Solutions for Identity Verification and Digital Payments
Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher ID biometric technologies are now integrated within REACT’s solutions.
The synergy between our innovative Digital ID ecosystem and Neurotechnology's world-leading biometric technology enables an advanced and innovative approach to secure identity management and payments.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep-learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced a partnership with REACT, an international solution provider implementing digital and biometric identification platforms. Under the partnership, REACT has integrated Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher ID within REACT’s three flagship products designed to enhance security and efficiency in identity verification and digital payments: ID Verifier, ID Pay, and ID Wallet. These products address the need for a secure, efficient and scalable identity verification system that allows individuals to authenticate remotely while meeting regulatory requirements. The products provide a fully digital onboarding experience without the need for physical documents or in-person verification.
Neurotechnology’s software enables REACT to offer robust, secure and high-performance solutions at the forefront of precision digital verification technology for identity verification, digital payments and identity document management. By combining Neurotechnology’s advanced biometric technology with its own systems, REACT offers a comprehensive and highly reliable approach with a seamless user experience that optimizes both identity protection and process efficiency.
ID Verifier: Advanced Document and Face Verification
ID Verifier provides a powerful solution to verify physical documents and capture an individual's face image, ensuring that the person presenting the document is the same as the one in the photo. This process not only validates the authenticity of the documents, it also adds an extra layer of security by enabling real-time biometric verification, including passive and active liveness tests with MegaMatcher ID. Furthermore, when onboarding a subject, both biographical and biometric data are added. The collected information is securely stored in MegaMatcher ABIS, allowing for quick and efficient identification checks whenever necessary.
ID Pay: Fast and Secure Payments with Face Capture
The new ID PAY feature, integrated with the MegaMatcher ABIS system, enables fast and completely secure payments. By capturing the user's face, the system searches for the subject in its vast database to verify their identity. If a match is confirmed, the payment is authorized immediately, ensuring that both the user and the merchant are protected from fraud. Additionally, with the activation of ID Pay, it is possible to onboard a subject into the system by capturing their face with MegaMatcher ID, ensuring an even smoother and more precise integration.
ID Wallet: Reliable and Secure Digital Wallet
ID Wallet offers an all-in-one solution for managing identities and digital documents. As a next-generation digital wallet, ID Wallet allows users to securely store and manage their personal information, IDs and documents. Thanks to its integration with MegaMatcher ABIS, the authenticity of the stored data can be instantly verified, providing an unprecedented level of security for users. Additionally, it incorporates passive and active liveness tests with Megamatcher ID, further enhancing identity verification and ensuring a secure and reliable experience.
“We are delighted that REACT has chosen Neurotechnology for the realization of their solutions,” said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. “Combining our MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher ID in their products for digital ID and payment proves once more how our technology is truly versatile, modular and scalable.”
Using Neurotechnology’s multimodal biometric recognition jointly with documents recognition, REACT solutions enable agile and secure identity verification, with the capability to integrate with the information systems of governments, private companies and public organizations.
“We are pioneering digital identity solutions through this strategic partnership with Neurotechnology,” says Alan Archila, CEO for REACT. "The synergy between our innovative Digital ID ecosystem and their world-leading biometric technology enables an advanced and innovative approach to secure identity management and payments."
Neurotechnology is attending Identity Week Europe 2025 alongside our partner, REACT. We invite all attendees to visit us at Booth 744 for an exclusive opportunity to see these innovative solutions in action, discuss how they can benefit your organization and connect with our expert team. We look forward to demonstrating the potential of our combined technologies.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
For more information visit www.neurotechnology.com
About REACT
REACT has more than 25 years of experience implementing digital and biometric identification platforms internationally, covering Europe, Latin America and the United States.
REACT was founded in Costa Rica, with offices and Head Quarters in Spain, as a testament to European technological ambition and innovation. The company emerged from a vision to revolutionize how businesses approach digital transformation, focused on Cybersecurity and expertise with Digital Identity solutions and a core mission focused on delivering cutting-edge automation solutions backed by rigorous research and agile development methodologies.
The company's name, REACT, embodies its philosophy: to help businesses Respond, Enhance, Adapt, Collaborate and Transform in an increasingly digital world. This acronym is more than a clever marketing device – it is a genuine framework that continues to guide the company's strategic decisions and product roadmap.
For more information visit www.REACT.es
