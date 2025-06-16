Ambassadors for Safety: Meet the U.S. Park Police Horse Mounted Patrol

Each morning, as the sun rises over the National Mall, the horses of the U.S. Park Police Horse Mounted Patrol begin their day with a hearty breakfast of hay, grain and fresh water. After some downtime in their paddocks, they’re groomed, saddled and ready to head out on patrol—partnered with the officers who ride beside them to serve and protect some of the most iconic spaces in the Nation’s capital.

This is the U.S. Park Police Horse Mounted Patrol: a team where tradition, public service and community connection come together on four legs.

On the Beat: The Community Role of Mounted Officers

The Mounted Patrol is often considered the “face of the agency,” with high visibility and a steady presence in some of the most visited areas of Washington, D.C. You’ll see them covering the National Mall, the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials, the Washington Monument, and beyond. Their patrol area also includes Rock Creek Park, Fort Dupont, Great Falls (Maryland and Virginia), Fort Washington and the C&O Canal.

“Citizens are always welcome and encouraged to take pictures with mounted officers,” says Sergeant Kenneth Leonas. “Everyone wants to meet our four-legged partners. We take the most pictures and have the most citizen interactions, daily, by far. Often, when the public deal with law enforcement, it is for public safety reasons. When the public approach mounted officers, it’s simply to meet the horse and take a selfie. The horses we utilize truly help us as law enforcement to become better ambassadors to the public.”

From 1934 to Today: A Tradition of Innovation

Formally established in 1934, the U.S. Park Police Horse Mounted Patrol is one of the oldest equestrian units in the country. While the unit's mission has remained consistent, the tools and tactics have evolved over time. Today, the Mounted Patrol plays a vital role in crowd control, event security, and public safety training, while also supporting ceremonial duties and community outreach.

“Training methods have changed with the times,” explains Leonas. “Instead of preparing horses for wagons and carts, we now condition them for modern urban environments—traffic, intersections, sirens. Advances in veterinary science and equine care have also transformed how we keep our horses healthy and resilient.”

Technology now plays a key role in the unit’s operations, from smartphone apps that track equine health data to modern barn tools that streamline daily chores.

“We’ve come a long way with things like automatic water buckets and pulley systems for hay bales—but we still end the day covered in dust and horse hair,” Leonas added.

Training and Teamwork: Preparing Officers and Horses

Most officers who join the Mounted Patrol come in with little to no equestrian experience. Before applying, they must first serve at least one year as a U.S. Park Police officer. Those selected attend the Mounted Patrol Academy—a rigorous 10-week course focused on horsemanship, law enforcement tactics, and crowd control, all from the saddle.

“The training was the most difficult endeavor I have ever engaged in, but it has also been the most rewarding,” recalls Leonas.

The Mounted Instructor Cadre take pride in their ability to teach new officers how to ride a horse Mounted officers handle all the duties of any patrol officer, with the added responsibility of managing a 1,200-pound partner. They’re trained to issue citations, respond to calls for service, and even assist in search-and-rescue operations—all on horseback. Their height and mobility make them especially effective in large crowds and challenging terrain.

New horses undergo a 120-day evaluation process, where they’re assessed on everything from temperament to trailering to gait. Once assigned, officers typically ride the same horse on every shift, building a bond rooted in trust and teamwork.

“When we look for new mounts for our unit, the horse must be familiar with the English Style of riding and horsemanship. The horses must be able to walk, trot, canter, and gallop. The horses must have some understanding of lateral movements, be able to trailer, and get along with other horses. It is difficult finding horses that can pass our 120-day evaluation program,” reflects Leonas.

Upon joining the Mounted Patrol, officers are assigned a horse who will be their companion on every shift. While officers are trained to ride any horse in the herd, a consistent pairing with the same animal develops trust and a bond. Like any coworkers, officers and their mounts engage in team-building activities to hone skills and foster connection. “Team building with a horse is all about repetition and exposure,” says Leonas. “We repeatedly expose the horse to the type of stimulus we encounter every day on patrol. Personally, I like to see how fast my mount and I can race around the Reflecting Pool!”

Tactical Advantages: Mounted Patrol in Emergency Management

In addition to their everyday police work, the Mounted Patrol are regular participants in major DC-area civic events, such as Cherry Blossom Festival parades, Rolling Thunder events, National Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting, concerts, marathons, and holiday parades for their unmatched ability to manage crowds. “Law Enforcement mounted units are second to none when it comes to working with large crowds,” says Leonas. “Here in DC, we deal with large crowds and First Amendment demonstrations daily. Crowd management tactics are our specialty as mounted officers.”

Highly visible, highly maneuverable, and with an extraordinary visibility advantage thanks to their height, mounted officers can judge and manage large crowd situations more effectively than officers on the ground. “We can corral and direct a crowd to designated egress zones if there were to be an emergency evacuation needed during an event.”

During large events or demonstrations, Sergeant Leonas attributes many first response success stories to the mounted officers. When sidewalks and streets are densely packed it can be nearly impossible for ambulances and emergency vehicles to pass through. Mounted officers can manage crowds, allowing help to reach people in distress and get citizens to a hospital, as needed.

For events such as Presidential Inaugurations, the Mounted Patrol serves multiple purposes. Operating as security and law enforcement and as Honor Guard during the ceremonial parade, these officers support all facets of law enforcement. Mounted officers also support and participate in deeply meaningful ceremonies, such as state funerals for U.S. Presidents, annual Police Week events in DC, and riding with the soldiers of the U.S. Army Caisson Detachment—the mounted escort for our Nation’s fallen.

The utilization of Mounted Police in today’s landscape is second to none. It allows for officers to be the face of their agency and form an incredible relationship with visitors. It also allows for many tactical advantages when dealing with civil disturbance situations, large crowds, and emergency response to active threat situations. True ambassadors to the public, these beloved officers even go to local schools, teaching children the fascinating and beneficial aspects of using mounts in law enforcement—perhaps inspiring the mounted officers of tomorrow.

As dusk descends and shadows stretch across the National Mall, the Mounted Patrol wraps up another day of dedicated service. Officers untack their horses, ensuring that each mount receives an evening bath and a nourishing meal. Once groomed and well-fed, the horses are securely settled into their stalls and tucked in for the night, allowing them the rest they need to prepare for the challenges of another day on patrol.

Learn more about the U.S. Park Police Horse Stables and Education Center on the National Mall.