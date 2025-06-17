Cipriani Drinks Welcomes Summer with International Bellini Day June 23, 2025

Since 1948

Celebrate International Bellini Day with the original Cipriani Bellini first crafted in 1948 at Harry’s Bar in Venice

Celebrating Cipriani Bellini is certainly more than one day...in fact for us it’s every day for the past 77 years. ...let's toast to the Cipriani legacy, simple joy, and long-standing tradition.” — Tommaso Casara

TREVISO, ITALY, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cipriani Drinks today announces the first International Bellini Day will take place on June 23, 2025 to celebrate the iconic, and perfectly delightful, Venetian white peach purée and Prosecco cocktail, created by Giuseppe Cipriani in 1948.The day will officially open a season of local market activations, in-store tastings, staff trainings, pop-ups, and social media activity happening over the summer months in North America and across the globe.“Celebrating Cipriani Bellini is certainly more than one day, or even one season, in fact for us it’s every day for the past 77 years, since we first created and served it at Harry’s Bar in Venice”, noted CEO Cipriani Drinks, Tommaso Casara.He added, “International Bellini Day is a chance to mark a moment and together, let's toast to the Cipriani legacy, simple joy, and long-standing tradition."The Cipriani family has been dedicated to hospitality and service since 1931, when Giuseppe Cipriani opened Harry’s Bar in Venice in what was then a small cordage warehouse at the end of a dead-end street. The ethos of freedom and luxury in simplicity were his values that, to this day, stand the test of time.Giuseppe had a particular fondness for the small fragrant white peaches, in abundance throughout Italy from June through September. He experimented by puréeing them and adding some bright Prosecco. The sense of joy that pervaded Venice at the time, and the pink glow admired in the Renaissance painter Bellini’s work, led to the creation of the Bellini cocktail in 1948. This classic cocktail has been part of the culture of Cipriani and served at all Cipriani venues around the world, unchanged for 77 years.Cipriani Drinks replicated the family’s perfect Bellini, as made by the bartenders at Harry’s Bar, to be easily served and enjoyed at home. With exquisite craft and legacy, the premium Ready-to-Serve Cipriani Bellini (750 ml and 200 ml) is packaged in a striking blue bottle and offers a versatile and low alcohol (5.5% alcohol/volume) cocktail for occasions from brunch to poolside to dessert.Share the joy, heritage, and refreshment of Cipriani Bellini on June 23rd and all summer long.Social Media: Hashtags #InternationalBelliniDay and #TheOriginalBelliniCipriani Tag @CiprianiDrinks.ABOUT CIPRIANI DRINKSLuxury in simplicity, Cipriani Drinks carries the ethos and one-of-a-kind atmosphere of Harry’s Bar to customers and clients worldwide with a curated and crafted selection of Cipriani alcohol beverage products. The Cipriani Drinks global selection, steeped in history and regional delights, includes the world-famous Bellini, which was invented by Giuseppe Cipriani, as well as the new Cipriani London Dry Gin, Cipriani Amaro 7-Parti, Prosecco DOCG, Prosecco DOC Brut, Prosecco Rosé DOC, and a collection of regionally inspired still wines and beers. BICOBI, the distribution company with the exclusive worldwide rights to the Ciprianibrand for alcoholic products, manages the commercial activity and sales. Imported in USA by Palm Bay International. Imported in Canada by Charton Hobbs.About Bottled Cipriani Bellini SRP $19.99Produced and distributed by Bicobi Ltd. Ready-to-Serve. Crafted as per the family’s original Bellini recipe, created in 1948 at Harry’s Bar in Venice. 2 parts Prosecco and 1 part white peach purée. 5.5% alcohol/volume. Available 750ml and 200 ml. Serving suggestions: Chill to 46-50F. Slowly flip the bottle 1-2 times to gently mix in the peach purée.For further information, images, or samples:CONTACT:Eleonora VenzagaMarketing & CommunicationsBicobi Ltd – Cipriani DrinksEmail: Eleonora.venzaga@bicobi.comTel. +39 342 3852103

