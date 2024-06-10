TK Mulligan Vodka Cocktail Brand Secures Exclusive Placement at US Open at Pinehurst and Plans for National Growth
TK Mulligan, newly launched premium crafted vodka cocktail brand, secures early success and prepares for national growth.
We are focused on continued growth as we expand to more markets, and ultimately achieve placements in National Accounts across all 50 states by the end of 2025.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TK Mulligan, newly launched Ready-to-Drink crafted vodka cocktail brand is pleased to announce exclusive Transfusion pouring rights at the US Open June 13 – 16, 2024 at Pinehurst in North Carolina. TK Mulligan reports initial launch success and sets plans in motion for expansion through second half of 2024.
— Mark Giordano, Founder
The brand was inspired by the legend of Thomas Kane ‘TK’ Mulligan, who made history with a bold corrective shot at The Corrie Golf Club on the Isle of Arran, Scotland in 1936. He has since become known as ‘The Father of Second Chances’. Today the term, Mulligan, refers to a golf player being allowed, only informally, to replay a stroke.
Launched in April 2024, TK Mulligan offers two vodka-based RTD options, The Transfusion and The Crush. Both are line-priced (SRP $12.99 for four-pack 375 ml cans) and the brand features only natural fruit juices and pure cane sugar, absolutely no synthetic flavors or sugars. At 5% alc/volume, each drink contains only 8 grams of sugar, 8 carbs, and 139 calories per can.
The TK Mulligan Transfusion, based on the popular and classic golf course cocktail, blends six-times distilled vodka, tangy grape juice, and zesty lime, harmonized with the crisp fizz of ginger ale. Ultra refreshing, the TK Mulligan Crush is a crisp blend of six-times distilled vodka and zesty orange juice, balanced with the invigorating sparkle of citrus soda.
Mark Giordano, President Opici Wines & Spirits, and Founder of TK Mulligan is leading the investment for the project and enthused, “We are very pleased with the brand launch thus far. From zero to 3,000 cases in forty-five days across only three states. In this short time, we have sold to over 400 strategic accounts and several anchor customers who have helped us launch”.
In keeping with the golf-associations with the brand, the initial launch markets, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia, have been deliberately selected to align with the golf-adjacent community and associated consumer demand in the listed target markets. The package, makes for easy and eye-catching displays, was designed by the talented team at CF Napa.
Partner Golf Courses include The Golf Club of Tennessee, Piedmont Driving Club, The Standard Club, Bobby Jones Golf Course, Carolina Country Club, InTown Golf Club and many more. And early anchor retailers are already reordering. TK Mulligan can be found at Tower Beverage (GA), Frugal McDougal (TN), Total Wine & More (GA/TN) and over 75 ABC Stores in North Carolina.
Distributor partners currently include Lipman Brothers Distributing for Tennessee, Johnson Brothers for North Carolina, and United Distributing for Georgia. Launch plans are underway with Opici Family Distributing for New Jersey, Maryland, Washington DC and Delaware early summer 2024.
Giordano looks to the future and notes, “We are focused on continued growth as we expand to more markets, and ultimately achieve placements in National Accounts across all 50 states by the end of 2025.”
# # Ends # #
About TK Mulligan: Launched in 2024 and founded by alcohol beverage industry leader Mark Giordano, TK Mulligan is a premium cocktail brand celebrating second chances, lucky breaks, and life’s exciting and unpredictable adventures. The brand is inspired by the legend of Thomas Kane ‘TK’ Mulligan, who made history with a bold corrective shot at The Corrie Golf Club on the Isle of Arran, Scotland in 1936. He has since become known as ‘The Father of Second Chances’. Today the light-hearted term, Mulligan, refers to a golf player being allowed, informally and usually amongst friends, to replay a stroke.
TK Mulligan uses only the highest quality ingredients in its two vodka-based RTD options, The Transfusion and The Crush. Both are line-priced (SRP $12.99 for four-pack 375 ml cans) and the brand features natural fruit juices and pure cane sugar. At 5% alc/volume, each drink contains only 8 grams of sugar, 8 carbs, and 139 calories per can. The TK Mulligan Transfusion, based on the popular and classic golf course cocktail, blends six-times distilled vodka, tangy grape juice, and zesty lime, harmonized with the crisp fizz of ginger ale. Ultra refreshing, the TK Mulligan Crush is a crisp blend of six-times distilled vodka and zesty orange juice, balanced with the invigorating sparkle of citrus soda. The package was designed by the talented team at CF Napa and makes for easy and eye-catching displays.
https://www.drinkmulligans.com/
Instagram @drinkmulligans
Angela Slade
Slade Consultancy
+1 415-819-5131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram