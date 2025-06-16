North Dakota Department of Commerce Releases Comprehensive Workforce Ecosystem Assessment Findings

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has released the findings of its North Dakota Workforce Ecosystem Assessment, a comprehensive review of the state's workforce landscape. Conducted by Deloitte, a global professional services network, the 20-week assessment aimed to understand current programs and services. This report was developed in collaboration with the Workforce Development Council (WDC) and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) core partners, including Job Service ND, Vocational Rehabilitation, and Adult Education.

The assessment gathered insights from a wide range of stakeholders, revealing key themes:

Many programs face limitations due to stagnant federal funding and increased demand, hindering innovation and staff retention, especially in rural areas. Data and Knowledge Sharing Challenges: Limited data sharing across programs creates redundant processes for jobseekers and impedes efficient collaboration among partners.

"This assessment gives us crucial insights into our workforce ecosystem," said Commerce Deputy Commissioner and Workforce Development Director Katie Ralston Howe. "It clearly outlines where we need to focus our efforts to build a stronger, more responsive workforce for North Dakota."

The report also highlighted strengths, including innovative programs like the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) and Job Placement Pilot Program (JP3), and the strong collaborative spirit among leaders.

The assessment outlines four key areas for future focus:

Enhancing outreach to communities and partners. Information Tracking and Sharing: Improving data collection and sharing for program efficiency.

Commerce is committed to collaborating with all partners to address these findings and create a more effective workforce system for the state.

View the full report at https://www.commerce.nd.gov/workforce.