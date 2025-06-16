CBP Officers discover 78 pounds of marijuana in a rental truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, discovered three boxes filled will vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in a rental truck driven by a United States citizen.

Approximately 78 pounds of marijuana discovered in the back of a rental truck at the Peace Bridge, in Buffalo, New York.

On June 15, CBP officers working at the Peace Bridge border crossing encountered Ronald Nunn, a 43-year-old United States citizen, driving a rental truck. Nunn indicated he was following the directions on his phone which had unknowingly was leading him to Canada. After making the wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge he immediately returned to the United States. During the primary inspection Nunn stated to the CBP officer the truck was empty. However, upon further inspection by the CBP officers, several boxes were discovered in the back of the truck, contradicting the man’s claim. The rental truck and Nunn were escorted to a secondary inspection area for further examination.

During a secondary inspection of the truck, a total of three cardboard boxes were inventoried and officers discovered 60 vacuum-sealed packages and a total weight of approximately 78 pounds. The suspected marijuana field tested positive for the properties of marijuana and was determined to have an estimated street value of approximately $230,000.

“Our dedicated CBP officers continue to perform their jobs at the highest levels,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their training and experience help to keep our communities safe from these illegal narcotics.”

Nunn was taken into custody and processed by CBP officers. After processing, the illegal marijuana and driver were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, where he will face felony charges for Criminal Possession Cannabis.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo