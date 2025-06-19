Timberview Capital Shares Wealth-Building Framework for High-Income Professionals Seeking Financial Freedom

Dr. Tyson Cobb, founder of Timberview Capital, helps high-income professionals turn earnings into lasting wealth—without sacrificing their time.

BETTENDORF, IA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A high salary is often seen as the fast track to wealth—but for many physicians, attorneys, and business leaders, long-term financial freedom remains elusive.

Dr. Tyson Cobb, a semi-retired orthopedic surgeon and founder of Timberview Capital, believes the issue goes beyond income.

“I was making a great living as a surgeon, but I wasn’t building the kind of sustainable wealth I envisioned,” Cobb says. “It wasn’t until I shifted my mindset, took ownership of my financial education, and leaned into real estate that everything changed.”

Through Timberview Capital, Cobb now helps busy professionals invest passively in real estate syndications. His firm’s mission is to close the gap between income and lasting wealth—a gap he calls the “prosperity paradox.”



The Income-Wealth Disconnect

Despite income growth across professions, wealth concentration continues to rise. The Federal Reserve’s 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances found that the top 1% of households hold over 35% of U.S. wealth. A separate analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis confirmed that most recent gains accrued to those who were already wealthy—highlighting how high income does not automatically result in high net worth.

Recent data underscores this disconnect. A May 2024 article from ETF Trends, “The Wealth Paradox: Why Some High-Income Earners Have Low Net Worth,” notes that households earning between $150,000 and $283,000 annually are among the least likely to prioritize retirement planning. It identifies overdependence on earnings and high-consumption lifestyles as core barriers to wealth accumulation.

The pattern is accelerating. A January 2025 study by PYMNTS Intelligence revealed that 52% of individuals earning $100,000 or more now manage finances on an as-needed basis, up from 27% in February 2024. The report points to lifestyle inflation, debt accumulation, and reactive financial habits as drivers of this “paycheck-to-paycheck” mindset—even among the affluent.

“Early in my career, I was outsourcing everything—my taxes, my investments, my financial planning,” Cobb reflects. “But as I worked long hours, I realized I had no true strategy and no system.”



A Personal Shift: From Lone Wolf to Team Player

Cobb describes his financial evolution in three stages. Initially, he focused solely on medicine, leaving financial decisions to outside advisors. Over time, he sought more control—reading books, joining investor networks, and learning from peers. Eventually, he began collaborating with experienced real estate operators, shifting from active income to a portfolio centered on passive income and equity growth.

“Once I stopped operating in isolation and started investing with professionals who knew what they were doing, the results accelerated,” Cobb says.



Four Principles for Financial Freedom

Based on his journey, Cobb shares a four-part framework to help other professionals turn income into enduring wealth:

1. Own Your Financial Journey.

“Don’t delegate your future,” Cobb emphasizes. “No one cares more about your money than you do.” Professionals must invest time in their financial education and build a trusted team—while remaining involved in decision-making.



2. Invest Consistently and Intentionally.

Cobb recommends allocating capital regularly into vetted opportunities with strong upside. His personal target: investments with the potential to double capital in five years or less.



3. Reinvest Gains and Reduce Tax Drag.

Strategic reinvestment—especially when paired with tax benefits like depreciation and cost segregation—can significantly compound long-term returns. Cobb adds,



“Our government provides tax incentives when we create jobs, housing, or essential services like healthcare. It’s a win-win.”

4. Choose the Right Real Estate Strategy.

Investors focused on cash flow should consider stabilized assets like triple-net medical offices. Those seeking net worth growth might prioritize value-add projects or development deals. Matching strategy to goals is critical.



Why Real Estate?

Cobb ultimately transitioned from Wall Street to real estate for three reasons: control, tax efficiency, and scalability. Through syndications, he and his network now co-invest in large-scale commercial real estate—without managing properties themselves.

What began as a small group of surgeons pooling capital has grown into a national network of high-income professionals, including CPAs, tax attorneys, and real estate veterans.

“We negotiate better terms and gain access to exclusive deals because we invest as a group,” Cobb explains.



A Path Forward for Professionals

Today, Cobb works one day per week in surgery. The rest of his time is dedicated to helping others break free from income-dependence and build purpose-driven wealth.

“Financial freedom is about more than money—it’s about time, purpose, and impact,” he says. “But it starts with taking control, getting educated, and making intentional moves.”

About Timberview Capital

Founded by Dr. Tyson Cobb, Timberview Capital helps high-income professionals passively invest in real estate syndications. The firm specializes in stabilized and value-add opportunities across medical office, multifamily, and diversified income-producing assets. Learn more at www.timberviewcapital.com.

