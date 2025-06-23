Timberview Capital Highlights Medical and Dental Office Buildings as Top-Performing Real Estate Asset in 2025

Dr. Tyson Cobb, semi-retired orthopaedic surgeon and founder of Timberview Capital, helps professionals invest passively in high-performing assets like medical and dental office buildings.

Medical office buildings offer stability, long leases, and passive income—making them 2025’s standout asset in a shifting real estate market.

Unlike traditional offices, medical and dental office buildings are essential facilities... This fundamental necessity makes them far more resistant to economic fluctuations.” — Dr. Tyson Cobb, Founder and CEO of Timberview Capital

BETTENDORF, IA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As interest rates and inflation continue to reshape the commercial real estate landscape, one property type is standing out for its consistency and investor appeal: medical office buildings (MOBs).

Once seen as a niche within healthcare real estate, MOBs have now become a top performer in 2025, offering a powerful combination of stability, tenant demand, and long-term income—something investors are actively seeking in an uncertain market.

“Medical offices don’t follow the same rules as traditional office buildings,” explains Dr. Tyson Cobb, a real estate investor and founder of Timberview Capital. “Doctors can’t go remote. Their patients come to them. That anchors these properties in the real world, no matter what the economy is doing.”

Cobb, a semi-retired orthopedic surgeon, built Timberview Capital to help busy professionals invest in real estate without managing properties themselves. His team specializes in syndications—group investments that give individuals access to institutional-grade opportunities.



Outpatient Care Is on the Rise—and So Is Demand for MOBs

According to recent data from CBRE, traditional office vacancies in U.S. cities have climbed above 20% in 2025. But MOBs remain resilient, with national occupancy rates consistently holding in the low 90s.

The reason? America’s aging population is creating unrelenting demand for healthcare. A report from the Congressional Budget Office projects that by 2030, more than 70 million Americans will be over age 65, with over 36% growth expected among those over 80—a group that uses outpatient care more than any other.

“More procedures are being moved into outpatient settings to reduce costs,” says Cobb. “This creates massive long-term need for medical office space—especially in community-based locations.”

A March 2025 report from JLL confirms this shift, noting that MOBs are experiencing steady rent growth and “growing net operating income” as healthcare providers expand into more cost-effective spaces.



Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Beyond strong demand, MOBs offer structural advantages that appeal to both institutional and passive investors:

• Long-term leases: Providers often sign 10 to 15-year leases, minimizing turnover and mitigating investor risk.

• Triple-Net structures: Tenants cover property taxes, insurance, and maintenance, making income predictable and low-touch.

• Limited supply: Construction has been slow due to high interest rates, zoning, and specialized requirements, driving up the value of existing properties.



“You don’t have to be a real estate expert to benefit from these deals,” Cobb says. “That’s what Timberview Capital is about—bringing high-quality opportunities to people who don’t have the time to manage buildings but want the upside of owning them.”



A Clear Path for Passive Investors

Timberview Capital curates medical office investments across the U.S., focusing on markets with growing populations and strong healthcare infrastructure. For many investors, these syndications provide a way to access commercial real estate with minimal risk and maximum leverage.

“Whether you have $50,000 or $1 million, the goal is the same: preserve capital, build passive income, and diversify,” Cobb adds. “Medical office buildings check all those boxes.”

As economic uncertainty continues to drive investors toward asset classes with built-in resilience, medical offices have become a standout choice—not just for their returns, but for their relevance.

“We’re not just investing in buildings,” says Cobb. “We’re investing in healthcare access, long-term income, and future-proof portfolios.”



About Timberview Capital

Founded by Dr. Tyson Cobb, Timberview Capital specializes in passive real estate investments through syndications. With a portfolio exceeding $1.4 billion that includes medical office, multifamily, and specialty assets, the team helps busy professionals build long-term wealth through strategically vetted real estate opportunities. Learn more at www.timberviewcapital.com.

