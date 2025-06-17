Niagara Fall's Newest Tourist Attraction Expects Grand Opening: The Hologram Zoo

Hologram Elephant

High Tech Hologram Entertainment Centre Plans Niagara Falls Kickoff Friday June 20th, 2025

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of zoo is opening in Niagara Falls . On Friday, June 20, the city will mark the grand opening of Ontario’s first Hologram Zoo , which creators Axiom Holographics describe as being like a normal zoo, but with animals made of holographic laser light. The 7,000-square-foot attraction, located at 5530 Victoria Avenue, offers visitors the chance to explore several different attractions including Dinosaurs, Australia and Asia. Guests walk among holographic animals and environments where things look real- but if you try to touch them your hand will go straight through. “This attraction provides an innovative and ethical way for how people can experience the animal world — combining immersive technology, education, and entertainment in a way that’s never been seen before in Ontario,” said John Jackson, business development executive for Axiom Holographics.Technology with Global RecognitionThe Hologram Zoo is powered by Axiom Holographics, an Australian company recognized for its innovation in hologram technology. Founded by inventor and CEO Bruce Dell, Axiom received a Gold Edison Award for their category in 2024, with judges noting its breakthrough in reducing the cost of hologram technology by over 90 percent. The previous year, TIME Magazine named Axiom’s Hologram Zoo one of the Best Inventions of 2023, citing its potential to transform education and entertainment. Normally, hologram technology can cost millions of dollars for a relatively small room. Using advanced mathematics and algorithms, Axiom found a way to dramatically reduce the normal cost of hologram technology. This has had major implications for a variety of industries, with entertainment being Axiom's current strategic focus.“We’ve spent years developing this technology to make it affordable, scalable, and compelling,” said Bruce Dell, who has also led Axiom’s expansion into the U.S., China, and now Canada. “We’re proud to open our latest location in Niagara Falls, a city that has long been associated with innovation and tourism.”What to ExpectVisitors to the Hologram Zoo move freely through a series of experiences, each featuring life-size holograms and integrated narration. "It's so fun watching people react to the experiences in the zoo", says Jackson. "Whether it's adults or children, I always smile when I see people react as if the animals are actually there with them". After experiencing the zoo, customers also enjoy the Photo Studio, where guests capture themselves “standing” next to animals in photos and videos. The site also has a cafe and gift shop. Finally, the Niagara Falls Hologram Zoo is also home to Axiom Holographic's Rainforest theatre. “This attraction uses our special stage hologram technology that you might have seen to portrait celebrities such as Michael Jackson in the past”, says Jackson. “It’s an ambient attraction which fills the large portion of a room, and rotates content every few minutes, it’s easy to get lost in how real it looks, and how relaxing it is.”A New Use for a Familiar LocationThe building at 5530 Victoria Avenue, previously home to a series of themed restaurants and retail outlets, has been fully renovated to house the new attraction. Its location near the Clifton Hill tourist strip places it within walking distance of major hotels and attractions, including Niagara SkyWheel, Ripley’s, and the Fallsview district.The project has created over 12 local jobs and is expected to attract over 150,000 visitors per year, according to the operators.“This is an exciting addition to Niagara’s tourism landscape,” said Jackson. “It aligns with growing interest in ethical animal experiences, tech-forward learning, and family-focused activities.”Opening Day DetailsA public grand opening event will be held on Friday, June 20 at 2:00pm, with representatives from Niagara Falls Tourism and the City expected to attend. The Mayor of Niagara Falls is planned to officiate the opening. Potential guests are invited to take advantage of the opening week special discount of 10% off admission prices using the Niagara Falls Hologram Zoo booking site: https://hologramzooniagara.ca About Axiom HolographicsHeadquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Axiom Holographics develops and deploys large-scale holographic display systems for the entertainment, education, and defense sectors. Its portfolio includes installations in the U.S., China, and Australia, and its work has been featured by the BBC, Forbes, and Fast Company. The company’s founder, Bruce Dell, has been recognized for his contributions to cost-accessible immersive technology. John Jackson is the Canadian business development executive and also represents the company in the midwestern united states.

