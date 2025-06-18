Compute Labs and NexGen Cloud to Pioneer Fractional GPU Ownership to Open Investor Access to AI Infrastructure

Public vault launched with distribution of tokenized GPU ownership and USDC-based yield with GPU investments managed by InfraHub Compute

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compute Labs, the platform transforming AI infrastructure into a yield-bearing financial asset class, today announced, in partnership with AI infrastructure company NexGen Cloud, the launch of its first public vault, with distribution of tokenized GPU ownership and USDC-based yield. This initial financing will be handled by NexGen Cloud’s investment arm InfraHub Compute and marks a major step in making high-performance compute more liquid, investable, and broadly accessible - redefining how capital flows into AI infrastructure to power generative technologies.This collaboration is an early-stage rollout of fractional GPU ownership as an innovative tokenized financing model offered by Compute Labs and hosted by NexGen Cloud’s AI infrastructure. The funds raised are used by InfraHub Compute to purchase GPU resources that are then fractionalised for investors and customers. The offering has already seen hundreds of investors participate in the initial $1 million investment in the release of the first GPU pool, highlighting rising demand for alternative investment vehicles tied directly to AI infrastructure performance. For investors, this pilot represents the first-ever opportunity to earn stablecoin yield directly from live AI compute without having to manage the hardware or rely on overvalued public equities. For AI enterprises, 90% of which face severe compute bottlenecks or fail due to capital constraints, it offers a new route to scale infrastructure by moving CapEx into OpEx improving liquidity.“This pilot vault represents an early deployment to evaluate the viability of tokenized compute yield,” said Albert Zhang, founder and CEO of Compute Labs. “Hundreds of participants have invested over $1 million into a fixed GPU pool, validating the model’s traction and efficiency in capital allocation. We’re turning the most essential input in AI—compute—into an investable, yield-bearing financial product.”Powered by NexGen Cloud’s GPU infrastructure, and supported by direct investment from InfraHub Compute, each unit in the vault is tokenized into GNFTs (GPU Non-Fungible Tokens) and further fractionalized into miniGPUs (fractionalized GNFTs), representing real ownership in actively deployed compute used by AI startups and enterprises. NexGen Cloud’s infrastructure operations include NVIDIA H200 GPUs currently utilized for AI training and inference, with annual yield projections exceeding 30%, driven by live rental agreements and tracked in real-time via Compute Labs’ transparent tokenization protocol.“AI access and financing needs to be democratised if the technology is going to benefit all,” said Youlian Tzanev, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at NexGen Cloud. “This model assigns concrete, tradable value to each GPU cycle, rationalizing the AI market by removing the speculation of investors, and directly linking supply, demand, and price. This scheme has the potential to democratise GPU access for smaller developers which accelerates AI access and adoption.”This vault is more than a financial instrument—it’s a working prototype of a scalable revenue engine for decentralized infrastructure. It’s the first time that individual investors, not just hyperscalers or VC-backed funds, can participate in the backbone of AI infrastructure with built-in investor protections, service-level guarantees, and on-chain transparency enabled thanks to support from InfraHub Compute.“This is our first foray into Web3 financing models, we have been active proponents of traditional financing and enabling investors to buy into the burgeoning AI market and start making returns,” says Blake Hughes, Managing Director InfraHub Compute “Web3 is the next logical step for scaling and democratizing AI Finance, our strategic partnership with Compute Labs will develop and futureproof the AI Financing market.” Backed by firms including Protocol Labs, OKX Ventures, CMS Holdings, and Amber Group, Compute Labs operates with a flat 10% fee structure across tokenization, asset management, and yield distribution. The company was incubated via the NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance and aims to create a new asset class out of one of the most in-demand commodities in the world: compute.About Compute LabsCompute Labs, the creator of the Compute Tokenization Protocol, is at the forefront of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, focusing on democratizing access to the compute economy through blockchain technology. Incubated by Nvidia Inception VC Alliance, Compute Labs is dedicated to financializing AI and enabling direct exposure to compute assets. Their platform allows for the creation of compute derivatives, offering investors a streamlined way to generate potential returns from compute—considered the currency of the future. This innovative approach not only opens up the compute commodity market to a broader audience but also empowers investors to actively participate in the burgeoning digital economy. To learn more, visit www.computelabs.ai About NexGen CloudNexGen Cloud is Europe’s foremost provider of enterprise AI cloud solutions for the Global market. By building on cutting-edge infrastructure, we deliver scalable, production-ready platforms tailored for the demands of modern Gen AI workloads. NexGen Cloud’s solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of AI enterprises and practitioners through a suite of specialized products and services, including Private Clouds for large-scale sovereign AI environments, and Hyperstack, an on-demand service for enterprise GPU access supporting AI startups and developers. For more information, please visit www.nexgencloud.com

