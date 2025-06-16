WYDOT maintenance crews to start seasonal paving operations in Campbell County

Gillette, Wyo — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 will be starting seasonal paving operations in various locations around Campbell County starting on Monday, June 16 - weather permitting.

Paving operations for Crook County in Moorcroft will conclude on Monday, June 16, and Tuesday, June 17, where WYDOT will be paving the I-90 on and off ramps at Exit 154. All traffic will be detoured to Exit 153 during paving operations.

Paving crews will then move to WYO 59 north on Wednesday, June 18, and pave a one-mile section at mile marker 138. Other locations in Campbell County, maintenance crews plan to pave over the next two weeks include:

WYO 59 North from mile marker 139.2 to 138.8

WYO 59 North from mile marker 135.5 to 136.34

WYO 59 North from mile marker 135.2 to 135.7

WYO 59 North at mile marker 129.5

WYO 59 North from mile marker 131.2 to 131.8

WYO 450 near Reno Junction from mile marker 64 to 65

To complete a paving operation, crews need to close travel lanes, set up detours, and employ flagging operations to redirect traffic out of the work lane. These road sections could be a few hundred feet or up to a mile long, with minimal wait time.

It is important for motorists to slow down and move over when they encounter any maintenance, construction, and utility workers and vehicles when traveling on Wyoming’s interstates and highways.

As a reminder, the Move Over law requires motorists to slow down, move over to give safe clearance to law enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulances, utility workers, and, in some cases, tow-truck drivers and disabled vehicles that have pulled over.

When a construction, maintenance, or utility vehicle is stopped on a road with two or more lanes in the same direction, motorists must move to the farthest lane away from the stopped vehicle.

On a two-lane road where speeds are 45 mph or greater, motorists must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Motorists can be fined $235 for failure to move over.

Paving operations in Campbell County are expected to be complete by the end of June and will move to Johnson and Sheridan counties in July and August. All project scheduling is subject to change.