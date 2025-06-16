Broadway Street bridge project start delayed to June 16; Thermopolis bridge will remain open in June

Due to repairs needed on the Little Hot Springs bridge in Hot Springs State Park, the Broadway Street bridge will remain open when bridge repairs begin on Monday, June 16.

A single lane of the Broadway Street bridge will remain open, and traffic movements over the Bighorn River will be controlled by portable traffic signals.

"The contractor will be working with a snooper truck on Monday (June 16), and demolition of the bridge deck is scheduled to begin in early July," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kelly Erickson of Thermopolis. "Once repairs are completed on the Little Hot Springs bridge in Hot Springs State Park, the Bighorn River bridge will be closed and the full detour using North 2nd Street will be opened."

When the the Broadway Street bridge (crossing the Bighorn River) is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, eastbound traffic will be detoured via North 2nd Street, to East Park Street and through Hot Springs State Park, across the Little Hot Springs bridge to Buffalo Street, and to East Arapahoe Street. Westbound traffic leaving East Thermopolis will be required to follow the same detour.

S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette is the prime contractor on the $2.19 million project in Thermopolis. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to S&S Builders in February.

The project includes removal and replacement of the bridge deck, bridge substructure repairs and painting, approach slab replacement, sidewalk repair, bridge rail, and approach paving.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kelly Erickson, P.E., at (307) 864-3200.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.