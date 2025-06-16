Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet June 18 and 19

CODY, Wyo – The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Wednesday, June 18 for a tour of local projects and the presentation of department reports beginning at 8:00 a.m. and Thursday, June 19 for its regular business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, 720 Sheridan Avenue, Cody. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary.