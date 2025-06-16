Veteran makes healthy eating a habit

When Teresa Collins was an Air Force jet engine mechanic, she worked 12-hour days. Her busy schedule often forced her to order takeout or go to the drive thru. When she retired, she found herself with more free time and began exploring new ways to cook for herself with VA’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen program.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen helps Veterans get healthier food onto their plates. It provides classes and educational materials to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

“Healthy Teaching Kitchen has been such a blessing to me. I couldn’t tell you how much time and money I have saved,” Collins said.

Making eating a healthy habit

Collins heard about the Healthy Teaching Kitchen program from her registered dietitian, Kandace Bletzacker. When Collins shared her past eating habits and her family history of diabetes, Bletzacker recommended the program so Collins could learn how to cook tasty, healthy meals for herself.

Veterans can attend Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes either in person or online. Classes range from demonstration-style seminars to cook-alongs. In addition to cooking skills, instructors teach Veterans about nutrients, meal planning and grocery shopping. Many Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes also include options for specific health concerns, such as low-carb cooking for diabetes and anti-inflammatory cooking.

In January, Collins started taking a class on cooking with cost-friendly ingredients. She attended from home using her personal computer.

“They teach us how to store stuff, how to grocery shop. They even give us booklets with additional recipes,” she said.

Collins said she has learned “so many great recipes” and now has the confidence and cooking skills to “whip something up from [her] pantry.” She said she has already seen the positive impacts of a balanced diet.

More information

If you’re interested in taking classes, ask your provider if your VA facility has a Healthy Teaching Kitchen program. Classes are open to Veterans and partners, family members and caregivers. Visit the Healthy Teaching Kitchen program page to read more about how you can get started today.