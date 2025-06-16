Stephanie Leslie, Immediate Past President of CalDRA, Showcases Setting the Gold Standard at 2025 DRA Annual Convention

Stephanie Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court Reporting

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-Founder of Regal Court Reporting , Stephanie Leslie, shared insight, inspiration, and the need to deliver court reporting services at the highest level to avoid falling consequence to digital recorders.It’s no secret that the court reporting industry has been under siege in recent years due to the emergence of artificial intelligence. While designed in theory to be cost effective and resourceful, the dark side of artificial intelligence and its presence in the court reporting industry is rich with risk and complexities that should not be a part of a courtroom experience. Advocating for the court reporting industry and championing change through fierce lobbying, Stephanie Leslie is committed to seeing the art and skill of stenography protected. Driving change that is helping shape the future of court reporting, Stephanie was honored to both present and attend the recent 2025 DRA Annual Convention which coincided with her term as president coming to an end. “Serving for two years as president of CalDRA has been so impactful for me as a person, forcing growth that I never envisioned would be possible. It has been a true pleasure to be entrusted with such an important task, and I don't regret taking it on a for a minute. I thoroughly enjoyed having a seat at the table of many important conversations and decisions that I would not have been privy to otherwise. It was a true blessing serving with some of the most professional and talented reporters in the business who served with me on the board, and I am incredibly grateful for their contributions through honest conversations and countless hours doing what needed to be done to move our goals forward. It may be hard to believe, but I am actually going to miss serving in the role as president. I will cherish my time for years to come,” Stephanie shared. Inspired by the foresight and ingenuity that now president Cindy Vega brings to the organization, Stephanie emphasized, “I am very much looking forward to Cindy Vega's leadership as our new president. I am confident that she will guide our association in a strong and innovative way that will yield good fruit through her passionate advocacy and courageous charge.”Reflecting on the 2025 DRA Annual Convention, Stephanie hopes that each attendee came away with a renewed sense of passion and vigor to be the best reporters they can be – cementing their reputations as the irreplaceable gold standard for court reporting. By immersing themselves in the educational sessions, Stephanie also is hopeful that each attendee came away with a practical tip they can implement to elevate their skillset while understanding how vital membership is to helping protect the industry and its ethics. “One of our goals as a board was to make sure everyone, particularly first-timers, felt included, supported, and had the opportunity to build synergistic relationship with colleagues at the conference,” Stephanie shared. From her perspective as an attendee, Stephanie was inspired to see the sense of unity among court reporters from various cities, while the lineup of speakers and topics was fantastic, and included many new topics she had never seen addressed at court reporting conferences. Looking to the future, Stephanie was encouraged to see how many students were able to attend, including two scholarship winners who were honored at the luncheon. The registrants varied from theory (brand-new) students up to and including the largest number of past presidents she had seen together in one place ever in her career. As Regal Court Reporting continues to expand, hiring exceptional court reporters and acquiring other family/independently owned court reporting agencies, Stephanie feels immense gratitude for the ability she has been given to serve the industry she loves and help mentor the next generation of court reporters.About Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), language interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling, and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care, and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporately owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that the clients of today deserve. The firm is actively looking to acquire other independently owned agencies as they look to the future. Regal Court Reporting is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

