Lazer Logistics Acquires GATT Yard Spotting Services, Marking 12th Strategic Acquisition

This acquisition adds 10 sites across six states and introduces Lazer into two new cities, reinforcing its position in the Southeast and Midwest.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazer Logistics, North America’s most trusted provider of outsourced yard management services, announced today its acquisition of GATT Yard Spotting Services. This marks Lazer’s 12th acquisition and a continued execution of its growth strategy to expand service density and geographic reach across the U.S.The acquisition strengthens Lazer’s operational footprint, adding 10 sites across six states, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Virginia, reinforcing its position as the dominant yard logistics provider in the Southeast and Midwest. The deal also introduces Lazer into two new cities: West Palm Beach, FL, and Roanoke, VA, further extending its network of service locations.“We are excited to welcome the GATT team to Lazer,” said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics. “This acquisition deepens our presence in key markets and expands our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality yard management solutions across an even broader footprint. With this milestone, we continue to execute on our mission to create the most reliable, efficient, and innovative yard operations network in North America.”As with all Lazer acquisitions, the integration will focus on preserving customer continuity while enhancing operational capabilities through Lazer’s industry-leading technology, safety standards, and service model.With this transaction, Lazer continues to build on its reputation as the go-to partner for companies seeking scalable, outsourced solutions at critical transition points in their supply chains.For more information about Lazer Logistics and our environmental initiatives, please get in touch with Norman Miglietta at nmiglietta@lazerlogistics.com.About Lazer LogisticsFounded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s largest outsourced end-to-end yard management provider. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering yard management solutions that make a difference in the world. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With EVs in the market from coast to coast, Lazer operates the largest fleet of outsourced battery-electric spotters across the U.S. and Canada and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable.Lazer operates in over 700 locations with over 5,800 employees and 10,000 fleet assets. The company runs over 9 million annual service hours for diverse blue-chip customers across the U.S. and Canadian territories, including 54 of the Fortune 500. More info: http://www.lazerlogistics.com/

