Bipper Media’s Citation Network Officially Launches with a Pre-Sale June 16

Bipper Media's new citation network is changing the game in the world of SEO by harnessing the power of AI to enhance one's online presence like never before

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athens-based Bipper Media recently launched its citation network. To celebrate the launch, the SEO company is offering a presale for a limited time.

Now through June 30, business owners can lock in a monthly subscription at a special rate. Starting July 1, the monthly subscription will be a regular rate of $39.

The AI-enhanced search intelligence platform includes 300+ SEO-optimized directories with full JSON-LD Schema markup on every listing. The dofollow backlinks are geo-targeted, review-ready, and instantly indexable. Their intention is to strengthen the authority of a business’s site.

Business owners can visit Bipper Media to sign up for the citation network. Once they fill out the form, the listings will go live and one can see all listings on a dashboard.

“We also encourage those who sign up to subscribe to Bipper Media’s newsletter to get info on other product deals and SEO news,” said Calina Jordan, Director of Marketing.

About Bipper Media:

Founded in 2011, Bipper Media is an SEO and website design company based in Athens, GA. With CEO Bobby Holland at the helm, the team serves local and small businesses all over the world by helping them get found on Google. Between creating websites from scratch to publishing tailored city pages and high-quality blog content, Bipper Media is a one-stop digital marketing shop for all types of businesses. With local and organic SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Bipper Media customizes campaigns to meet the business needs of each client.

