Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Newport News Pest Control Companies Now Offering Different Services

What you need to know before hiring a pest control operator in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Newport News region.

Not all pest control companies are the same. You should search for the one that best fits you needs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's Been Determined That Not All Pest Control Options Are The Same in Hampton RoadsUniversal Pest & Termite is bringing attention to the wide range of pest control programs currently available in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News and surrounding cities. With an increasing number of both public and private pest control initiatives, residents now have more options than ever before to protect their homes and families.Public and Government Pest Control Efforts:Municipal programs throughout the region focus on mosquito abatement, public property inspections, and environmentally conscious pest management. Local governments implement Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques in public spaces, reducing pesticide usage and targeting pests more effectively.Private Pest Control Companies Expanding Services:In addition to city programs, private pest control companies now offer a variety of services that target ants , roaches, termites, rodents, mosquitoes, and more. Options range from quarterly plans to specialized services like termite baiting systems, crawl space encapsulation, and eco-friendly pest solutions.There are now an estimated over 50 pest control companies operating throughout Hampton Roads, making the industry more competitive and service-driven than ever before.What to Look for When Hiring a Pest Control Professional:✅ 1. Licensing and CertificationThe company should be licensed by the state and have certified technicians.Ask for proof of credentials or verify with your state’s Department of Agriculture or Pest Control Board.🔬 2. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) ApproachIPM focuses on long-term prevention and minimal chemical use.A reputable company will inspect first, identify pests properly, and use the least toxic method necessary.💬 3. Reputation and ReviewsRead online reviews (Google, Yelp, BBB) to see what real customers are saying. Look for consistent praise regarding punctuality, professionalism, and results.💼 4. Experience with Local PestsCompanies familiar with pests specific to your area (like termites in Virginia or mosquitoes in coastal cities) are more likely to offer effective solutions.📝 5. Transparent Service PlansEnsure the company provides clear service outlines, pricing, and guarantees. Beware of companies that push long-term contracts without explaining cancellation policies.🛡️ 6. Guarantees and Retreat PoliciesA good company will stand behind its work with free retreatments or warranties if pests return.🚫 7. Safety Practices Ask about the safety of treatments, especially if you have children, pets, or gardens.Professionals should explain what products are used and how to prepare your home before treatment.🤝 8. Customer Service and CommunicationChoose a company that is easy to reach, answers questions clearly, and treats you with respect.Great service begins with great communication.One major factor to look for when searching " pest control near me " is searching family-owned pest control exterminating companies. Always find one that offers a wide range of pest and termite control services with a focus on safety, results, and customer satisfaction. There are company programs thats include termite baiting systems, quarterly pest control, rodent protection, and moisture control—all without requiring long-term contracts.Universal Pest & Termite

