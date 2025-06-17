PharmStars Announces Spring 2025 Graduates: 12 Digital Health Startups Complete PharmStars’ Pharma-focused Accelerator

PharmStars Accelerator Spring 2025 Startup Graduates

12 startups with digital innovations in rare disease complete PharmStars' 10-week PharmaU educational and mentoring accelerator program

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars , the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is delighted to announce that 12 startups graduated from its Spring 2025 program focusing on “Digital Innovations in Rare Disease.” The graduating startups completed PharmaU , PharmStars’ 10-week educational and mentoring program. PharmaU culminated recently with a Showcase Event in Boston that brought together participating startups and PharmStars’ innovation-minded pharma members PharmStars is dedicated to bridging the "pharma-startup gap." The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma firms and digital health startups overcome barriers to partnership due to differences in size, speed, processes, and culture, thereby accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmaU prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners.The 12 startups were selected in March through a highly competitive application process that attracted applicants from 10 countries. The startups offer unique digital health innovations for rare disease, including diagnostics and biomarkers for patient identification and disease monitoring, tools to improve the execution of rare disease clinical trials, and patient research and advocacy group solutions.The graduating startups were thrilled with their PharmaU education. Jan-Willem Hoste, CEO of Meep and a Spring 2025 PharmStars graduate said, “After putting into practice the mentoring and education we received from PharmStars, we noticed the difference in how our value proposition was received during our sales discussions — we could get to the essence quicker as we spoke their language and understood pharma’s challenges in a deeper way. PharmaU got us there!”Anna Chukaeva, CEO of Intercellular, and another Spring 2025 graduate, concurred, “I'm really thankful for PharmStars. I got more than I ever expected. With most accelerators, the value is signaling: you got accepted into the accelerator and exposure at demo day, but that's it. PharmStars does way more. Through PharmaU, we learned a lot, worked closely with amazing mentors, and started meaningful conversations with potential customers.”At the Showcase Event, startups presented their solutions to PharmStars’ pharma members and then met with them individually. More than 70 private, one-on-one startup/pharma meetings took place over two days.The opportunity to connect with pharmaceutical stakeholders is incredibly impactful, explained Spring 2025 graduate, Amanda Clark, CEO of PulManage, “The fireside chats helped us understand the pharma members. When we got to see them at the Showcase, the groundwork had already been laid so we could start conversations, continue them in the one-on-one meetings, and build relationships.”The 12 digital health startups completing the Spring 2025 PharmStars accelerator are:• AESOP Technology (San Francisco, CA) – Dashboard for Real-Time EHR Data Insights• Comend (Toronto, Canada) – Federated Marketplace of Rare Disease Patient Advocacy Groups and Their Biosamples, Studies, and IP• Compose Health (Ottawa, Canada) – AI Orchestration Platform for Rapid Market-Facing Content Production• EXOSYSTEMS (Seongnam-si, Korea) – AI Digital Biomarker Platform for Quantitative, Objective Motor Function Assessment• Global Key Solutions (New York, NY) – Continuously Updated Information Engine to Access Industry-Wide Compliance and Regulatory Data• Intercellular (San Francisco, CA) – AI-enabled miRNA Platform for Cancer Monitoring• LivAi (San Francisco, CA) – AI Platform Transforming Routine Imaging into 3D, Quantitative Tumor Biomarkers• Meep (Ghent, Belgium) – Clinical-Grade, At-Home Biomarker Minilab for Measuring Daily Disease Activity, Drug Levels and Organ Function• Octozi (New York, NY) – AI-Enabled Data Cleaning and Review Platform• Preview Health (Sydney, Australia) – Complete Metabolic-Profiling AI Platform for Precision Medicine• PulManage (Chapin, SC) – Scalable Platform for Real-time, High-quality, Remote Spirometry• Vako (New York, NY) – Platform to Unify Patient Advocacy Groups and Support Their PatientsPharmStars is now open for applications for its upcoming Fall 2025 cohort focused on “Innovations in Data Management and Insights.” New pharma and biotech members are welcome to join the program. Digital health startups interested in participating can find additional details and the application on PharmStars’ website, www.PharmStars.com About PharmStarsPharmStars is the member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Because of our expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions. More information at www.PharmStars.com

