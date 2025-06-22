Multi-Million Dollar Power Plays in Government Contracting Happening June 26 via Zoom

Rodney Greenup Founder, Greenup Industries | $250M in Contracts Delivered | $1B+ in Supported Projects Dr. Karwanna D. Irving Multi-Seven-Figure CEO | $31M+ in Contract Wins | Government Contracting Coach

Discover How Minority Contractors Are Securing 6–8 Figure Government Contracts on June 26 at 1 p.m. via an Exclusive Zoom Session.

This is about stepping into billion-dollar opportunities with preparation, partnerships, and proof.” — Rodney Greenup, president of Greenup Industries

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As federal diversity incentives face increasing uncertainty, Black Directory is flipping the script and empowering minority-owned businesses to build million-dollar empires through smart strategy—not handouts. Entrepreneurs across the country are invited to Multi-Million Dollar Power Plays in Government Contracting , a no-nonsense virtual event happening Wednesday, June 26 at 1:00 PM EST, that will unpack how to secure massive federal contracts—ranging from $2 million to $250 million—without relying on DEI initiatives or minority set-asides.Hosted on Zoom and open to serious business owners, this dynamic session will feature two of the nation’s most respected voices in federal contracting: Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, a multi-7-figure CEO and contracting coach with $31M+ in client wins, and Rodney Greenup, founder of Greenup Industries and a federal prime with $250M in delivered contracts and over $1 billion in supported projects.“This isn’t about waiting for a quota or a favor,” said Greenup. “This is about stepping into billion-dollar opportunities with preparation, partnerships, and proof. We’re looking to collaborate with minority firms who are ready to grow—because there’s room at the table, but only for those who know how to play the game.”During the live session, Dr. Karwanna will share her proven blueprint for qualifying small businesses, securing certifications, and using a streamlined, ad-free strategy to land six- and seven-figure contracts. Her clients' results speak volumes—turning $23,000 in five weeks into multimillion-dollar wins, with contracts as high as $2.7M, $700K, and $800K.Rodney Greenup will break down how his company became a federal powerhouse and how smaller firms can plug into current subcontracting and JV opportunities available through Black Directory membership. He’ll also highlight the power of mentor-protégé agreements, the benefits of teaming, and the specific services his firm is actively seeking, especially in staff augmentation, professional services, construction, and engineering.This session is tailor-made for:* Minority business owners ready to scale* Contract-ready entrepreneurs looking for real teaming opportunities* Newcomers eager to break into the trillion-dollar federal marketplaceAttendees will walk away with a 2025 federal contracting playbook, a clear growth strategy beyond set-asides, and direct access to industry leaders already winning at scale.For more information, visit https://www.largestblackdirectory.com/greenup-626 About Rodney GreenupRodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Greenup Industries, a trusted solutions provider, is also the recipient of several awards, including the Gold Medal Award presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, Supplier of the presented by Tier III, Emerging Growth Company Award, presented by ACG, and many more.About Greenup IndustriesGreenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance and design services, and specialty construction services to our diverse set of clients. They offer effective onboarding, reduced costs, accountability, and consistent vetting of vendors. Greenup Industries has clocked over 500,000 safe work man-hours and is the recipient of several awards for safety, including the Gold Medal Award, presented by Shell/Norco; the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, and the Safety Excellence Award, presented by Gulf South Safety Council.To learn more about the benefits of working with Greenup Industries, call (225) 283-4843 or visit their official website at GreenUpInd.com

