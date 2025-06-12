Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) Promotes Brittany Lathan To Lead Its Baton Rouge Division

Since 2023, Brittany has utilized her expertise in legal staffing and training with a MS in Organizational Psychology to find and place top legal talent for law firms and corporate legal departments. SRS strategically identifies and places top-tier talent in the legal, professional field –including attorneys, paralegals, administrative support staff, and Legal Technology Professionals.

BATON ROUGE , LA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joining the Strategic Recruitment Solutions ' Team of Legal Recruiters in 2023, Brittany Lathan specializes in legal staffing for law firms and training. Successfully matching job-seekers and employers throughout the Gulf Coast, she will now lead SRS's Baton Rouge division as well as the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida's Panhandle."Brittany excels at understanding the needs of employees and jobseekers aiming for their dream jobs", says Amy Shanks, President and founder of Strategic Recruitment Solutions. "She provides a one-on-one personalized and professional service. We are excited about her new position of leadership for the Gulf Coast Legal Division and Baton Rouge."A legal recruiter at SRS since 2023, Brittany has utilized her expertise in legal staffing and training with a MS in Organizational Psychology to find and place top legal talent for law firms and corporate legal departments along the Gulf Coast, from Pensacola to Gulfport and now Baton Rouge. She partners with clients and candidates to understand their needs, preferences, and goals, and provide them with personalized and professional service that emphasizes culture fit and diversity. "I enjoy being part of a team that is dedicated to helping legal professionals advance their careers and achieve their potential while supporting the firms that they join!" she says, "My goal is to match the RIGHT person to the RIGHT position at the RIGHT company."Her clients have complimented her knowledge of the recruiting industry, her unwavering commitment to the job seeker and employer, as well as her passion for helping others. Celesia Patterson, JM, MMC, had this to say about Lathan, "For anyone seeking a recruiter who is not just efficient but profoundly invested in their success, Brittany is, without question, a 5-star professional who will exceed your expectation".Since 2010, Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) has matched top companies with top talent in the Southeastern Region of the United States (LA, AL, GA, MS, TX, and TN). Working with hundreds of law firms and regional companies, SRS features top recruiters who are experts in their respective markets and can offer insight and guidance that helps grow companies and careers. Utilizing a proven and successful methodology for recruiting high-end talent, SRS has worked with hundreds of law firms and regional companies. Furthermore, by establishing strong partnerships with most of the law firms and technology companies throughout the Southeastern United States, SRS can provide access to positions in the Legal and IT fields that may not be advertised on job boards or on a company’s website.SRS offers unparalleled senior-level executive searches, management assessments, and succession planning services to its client partners that are tailored to each company’s unique qualities and specifications. For more information on Strategic Recruitment Solutions, visit us at https://www.strategicrecruitmentsolutions.com/ or email Brittany Lathan at brittany@srslegal.com.About Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS)Since its start in 2010, Strategic Recruitment Solutions has been a leader in executive search solutions specializing in the Legal and Information Technology fields. Headquartered in New Orleans with legal recruiters throughout the Southeastern Region of the United States, SRS strategically identifies and places top-tier talent in the legal, professional field –including attorneys, paralegals, administrative support staff, and Information Technology Professionals. SRS's team has over 20 years of combined specialized recruiting experience meeting the needs of a divergent, dynamic client base.

Strategic Recruitment Solutions - Brittany Lathan, MS - AL, GA, and MS Legal Division

