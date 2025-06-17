Layer Health Receives Strategic Investment and Multi-Year AI Deployment with Intermountain Health

Layer Health is a cutting-edge healthcare AI company that harnesses the power of large language models (LLMs) to transform data abstraction and unlock high-value insights from structured and unstructured EHR data.

Collaboration brings AI-powered medical chart review for clinical registry reporting to drive care quality, operational efficiency across multi-state footprint

BOSTON, MA & SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layer Health, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company in healthcare, today announced a strategic collaboration with Intermountain Health, one of the nation’s top integrated health systems. The collaboration includes a strategic investment from Intermountain Ventures, Intermountain’s innovation and venture capital arm, as well as a multi-year initiative to deploy the Layer Health AI platform across multiple clinical registries to improve accuracy, efficiency and scalability of clinical data abstraction.

The deal makes Intermountain Health a significant innovation partner and early adopter of Layer Health’s AI-powered chart-review platform. Intermountain’s Clinical Data Management team will first work with Layer Health to validate the AI’s ability to achieve high accuracy prior to deployment, ensuring the AI meets clinical performance standards required to support real-world clinical registry reporting. Starting with registries in stroke, bariatric surgery and cardiovascular disease, Intermountain Health will deploy Layer Health’s AI platform across Intermountain’s full network, spanning 33 hospitals and multiple states, with plans to expand to other registry areas in the future.

"Layer Health’s technology represents a meaningful step forward,” said Nickolas Mark, Managing Partner of Intermountain Ventures. “We’re excited to partner with a company whose AI expertise and commitment to validation align with our broader vision for using innovation to solve complex operational challenges in healthcare."

Layer Health’s AI platform was developed by seasoned leaders in healthcare and artificial intelligence and is both HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2 Type II certified—meeting the highest standards for privacy, security, and clinical trust. Purpose-built to automate the labor-intensive process of medical chart review, the platform supports critical functions such as quality reporting, registry submission, and a growing range of operational and clinical workflows. Leveraging advanced large language models trained on rich, longitudinal patient data, the platform can interpret both structured and unstructured clinical information with high accuracy. By replicating the reasoning process of a clinician, it excels at handling the complexity and nuance often found in real-world patient records.

“Layer Health’s technology reflects the kind of AI solution that will drive meaningful change for our system,” said Cara Camiolo Reddy, M.D., Chief Quality and Safety Officer at Intermountain Health. “Our team manages more than 35 active registries and is constantly evaluating how to support more registries that demonstrate our clinical excellence. Layer offers a scalable approach that allows us to support existing registries more efficiently and finally move forward with new ones. Furthermore, with the support of AI, our team can focus more on driving meaningful improvements in patient care.”

This strategic partnership reflects Layer Health’s broader mission to help health systems reduce administrative burden and scale data-driven quality improvement. While the initial focus is on clinical registry data abstraction, both organizations recognize the potential for Layer Health’s platform to support other high-value chart review use cases in the future.

“We’re honored to partner with Intermountain Health – a system known for its pioneering efforts in clinical quality and innovation in healthcare delivery,” said David Sontag, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Layer Health. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared belief that AI, when properly validated and responsibly deployed, can unlock time and value for care teams while maintaining the highest standards of data quality.”

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a not-for-profit system of 33 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

About Layer Health

Layer Health is a cutting-edge healthcare AI company that harnesses the power of large language models (LLMs) to transform data abstraction and unlock high-value insights from structured and unstructured EHR data. Founded by AI and clinical leaders from some of the most prestigious academic and healthcare organizations, the company is building a next-generation AI platform to help its partners improve clinical care, streamline operations and financial performance. The company is backed by leading investors, including Define Ventures, GV, Flare Capital Partners, MultiCare and others. For more information, visit www.layerhealth.com.

