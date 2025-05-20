White Plains Hospital Teams with Layer Health to Streamline Clinical Registry Reporting

Layer Health is a cutting-edge healthcare AI company that harnesses the power of large language models (LLMs) to transform data abstraction and unlock high-value insights from structured and unstructured EHR data. White Plains Hospital

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Plains Hospital and Layer Health, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company in healthcare, today announced a collaboration to leverage Layer Health’s AI platform to automate reporting across multiple clinical registries and expedite the chart review process.

Clinical registries are structured databases that track outcomes for patients with specific conditions or procedures. They play a key role in improving care quality, supporting research and guiding best practices in real-world settings.

White Plains Hospital, which has received the highest 5 Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for three consecutive years, participates in numerous clinical registries, each of which require significant resources to collect and submit high-quality patient data. The exhaustive, largely manual process of chart review demands substantial time from clinicians, nurses and staff, who dedicate hundreds of hours each year to analyzing health records.

"As we continue to grow, maintaining our reputation for delivering the highest-quality care is paramount," said Dr. Rafael Torres, Chief Quality Officer at White Plains Hospital. "Layer Health’s rigorous, evidence-based approach ensures that we can meet and exceed quality reporting requirements while freeing up our team to focus on meaningful clinical improvements. Their AI-driven abstraction process is a strategic enabler that will help us scale quality initiatives across our organization."

Dr. Torres said that Layer Health was selected due to its academic rigor, proven accuracy and potential to enhance outcomes by reducing administrative burdens. A key differentiator was Layer Health’s deep retrospective validation before go-live, whereby several years of historical data was used to calibrate the AI models and quantify model accuracy. This process builds trust with abstractors and ensures that the AI-driven abstraction process meets the hospital’s high-quality standards before full implementation.

"The partnership with White Plains Hospital underscores the growing recognition that AI-driven clinical data abstraction is not just about automation—it’s about unlocking the full potential of healthcare teams to focus on what matters most: improving patient outcomes," said Dr. David Sontag, Co-founder and CEO of Layer Health. "Our AI platform allows hospitals to scale their registry reporting with unmatched accuracy, helping them meet stringent quality metrics while avoiding the need for additional staffing."

White Plains Hospital has an extensive track record of working with innovative companies like Layer Health and is committed to leveraging advanced technology to improve operational efficiency and patient care.

About White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital is a proud member of the Montefiore Health System, serving as its tertiary hub of advanced care in the Hudson Valley. The Hospital is a 292-bed not-for-profit healthcare organization with the primary mission of providing exceptional acute and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Westchester County and its surrounding areas. White Plains Hospital has outpatient medical facilities across Westchester, including multispecialty practices in Armonk, Hawthorne, Larchmont, New Rochelle, Rye Brook, Somers, Yonkers and Yorktown Heights; and Scarsdale Medical Group locations in Harrison and Scarsdale.

The Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and in 2024, White Plains Hospital received another 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) — the highest distinction offered by that federal agency for the third consecutive year. In addition, the Hospital received its third Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a distinction held by only two percent of hospitals in the country. In 2024, White Plains Hospital was awarded an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the 12th consecutive time. https://www.wphospital.org/

About Layer Health

Layer Health is a cutting-edge healthcare AI company that harnesses the power of large language models (LLMs) to transform data abstraction and unlock high-value insights from structured and unstructured EHR data. Founded by AI and clinical leaders from some of the most prestigious academic and healthcare organizations, the company is building a next-generation AI platform to help its partners improve clinical care, streamline operations and financial performance. The company is backed by leading investors, including Define Ventures, GV, Flare Capital Partners, MultiCare and others. For more information, visit www.layerhealth.com.



