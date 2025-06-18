Ontario IPAC Funding Now Flowing: Long-Term Care Homes Turn to Infection Shield for Expert Support

Kamyab Ghatan MD, CIC®, AL-CIP™

Ontario LTCs tap new IPAC funding, turning to Infection Shield for expert audits & coaching—book a free strategy call now to maximise compliance.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care renewing its dedicated Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) funding envelope for 2025-26, long-term care (LTC) operators across the province are racing to lock in expert help before the respiratory-virus season hits. Infection Shield , a Toronto-based IPAC consultancy, reports a surge of new engagements as homes leverage the ministry dollars to strengthen programs, shore up outbreak readiness, and meet ever-tightening compliance standards.Under the ministry initiative, each licensed LTC home receives an annual allocation earmarked for IPAC staffing, training, and external consulting. Homes that fail to demonstrate effective use of the funds risk compliance citations during inspections.“Funding only moves the needle when it’s tied to measurable results,” said Dr. Kamyab Ghatan, National Chief Infection Control Officer at Infection Shield. “Homes working with us translate those dollars into clear wins—higher audit scores, shorter outbreak durations, and fewer infection-related incident reports.”What Infection Shield delivers:- Rapid program audits that pinpoint high-risk gaps in hand hygiene, PPE, surveillance, and environmental cleaning.- Action plans aligned with Public Health Ontario guidance and the Fixing Long-Term Care Act.- On-site and virtual coaching for IPAC leads and frontline teams—billed directly to the ministry envelope.- Early adopters have seen up to a 35 percent drop in infection incidents within one quarter of implementation.“Ontario has provided the resources—now it’s up to each home to deploy them wisely,” Dr. Ghatan added. “A 15-minute conversation is often all it takes to map out a strategy that turns funding into sustained compliance.”LTC Administrators, Directors of Care, and IPAC leads can schedule a free consultation at https://infectionshield.ca/free-consult/ or call +1 (844) 999-6368. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.About Infection ShieldInfection Shield is a Canadian infection-prevention and control consultancy dedicated to helping long-term care, retirement, dental, and congregate-living organizations convert complex regulations into practical routines that protect residents, staff, and reputations. Services include comprehensive IPAC audits, real-time PPE and hand-hygiene monitoring apps, outbreak response, staff education, and policy development.Media ContactMedia Relations, Infection Shieldsupport@infectionshield.ca | +1 (844) 999-6368

