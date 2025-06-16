Stannah Stairlifts Earns 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs, Based on Verified Customer Reviews

The second annual Buyer’s Choice Awards recognize top-rated brands across key consumer categories, based on in-depth analysis of customer reviews.

FRANKLIN, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stannah Stairlifts , a stair lifts provider , earned a 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs, a leading platform for verified consumer reviews. The second annual Buyer’s Choice Awards recognize top-rated brands across key consumer categories, based on in-depth analysis of customer reviews published on ConsumerAffairs.com. The program highlights companies that consistently deliver trust, satisfaction, and standout value during major life decisions. Stannah won “Top Overall Pick” , which summarizes the consumers’ favorite choice among all competition categories. In addition, Stannah was also awarded “Best in Customer Service”.“The Buyer’s Choice Awards are unique because they’re grounded in real feedback from real people,” said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. “By analyzing millions of reviews with our proprietary technology, we’re able to spotlight the companies delivering exceptional service and making a real difference in people’s lives.”To select the winners, ConsumerAffairs evaluated verified customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes, and overall satisfaction. The awards spotlight the moments in the buying journey that matter most: clarity, confidence, support, and peace of mind.Here’s what customers had to say about Stannah Stairlifts:“I had a Stannah stairlift installed, and my experience with this company has been excellent. I first heard about Stannah online and chose them primarily because of their exceptional customer service. They responded promptly and came out right away to assess my needs,” said Fred, Clinton, MA.About the Company:Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Founded by Joseph Stannah in 1867, the company has grown to a global leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts proudly serves the United States from its North American Headquarters in Massachusetts, supported by a trusted dealer network across the country. Offering both indoor & outdoor stairlift options, Stannah provides top-of-the-line, life-enhancing equipment designed to help customers maintain their independence.

