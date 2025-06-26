Futures Inc. to Host First Golf Tournament Fundraiser at the Country Club of Waterbury

Enjoy a Game of Golf, Help CT

Supporters Encouraged to Purchase Sponsorship and Ticket Packages Now

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futures Inc. , a nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through employment, education and life skills training, is proud to announce its inaugral Fundraiser Golf Tournament, to be held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the historic Country Club of Waterbury This premier event brings together supporters, community leaders, and local businesses for a day of golf, camaraderie, and purpose—all in support of Futures Inc.’s mission to build more inclusive communities through opportunity and innovation. Tournament participants will enjoy a day of scramble golf and a variety of competitions and chances to win prizes.Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit Futures Inc.’s programs, including job training, educational workshops, and supported employment services that make a lasting impact in the lives of individuals with disabilities across Connecticut. We’re thrilled to have leading supporters like NBT Bank, Schaller Subaru, McGill Hose and Coupling, and Kainen, Escalera & McHale Law already committed. Join them in supporting our mission—become a sponsor today!“This is our very first golf tournament, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Pamela DonAroma, Founder and CEO/President of Futures Inc. “We’re honored to welcome Connecticut businesses and executives to join us on the greens. Their support underscores a shared commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities. It promises to be a memorable day of golf, networking over great food, celebrating our participants’ successes, and building partnerships that fuel independence and inclusion.”The day will feature:- 18 hole scramble golf tournament on one of Connecticut’s most prestigious courses- Lunch, post-round reception and dinner- Raffles, contests, and silent auction prizes - including the chance to win a car- Opportunities to network with entertainment, business and government leaders- Updates on Futures Inc. program participants and their success storiesSponsorship, foursome packages and individual play, lunch and dinner tickets are available now. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their spots early, as the event is expected to sell out.To register or learn more, visit Futures Inc. event webpage or contact Rosanne Horn at rhorn@futures-ct.orgAbout Futures Inc.Futures Inc. is a Connecticut-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities achieve their full potential through innovative, person-centered programs focused on employment, education, and community inclusion.Learn more at https://www.futures-ct.org/events/futures-golf-tournament

