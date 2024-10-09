Futures Inc. Announces 11th Annual Fashion Show and Gala

Event will take place on November 7, 2024, Aqua Turf Club in Connecticut. Tickets available now. Proceeds to assist individuals with disabilities in the state.

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futures Inc. is thrilled to announce the 11th Annual Fashion Show and Gala, set to take place on November 7, 2024, at the prestigious Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, CT. This highly anticipated event promises an evening of elegance, excitement, and philanthropy, featuring a silent auction, a pop-up shop from Good Cause Gifts , and a bourbon tasting experience. All proceeds go to supporting Futures Inc.'s mission to empower individuals with disabilities.Event Details:• Date: November 7, 2024• Time: 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM• Location: Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry Street, Plantsville, CT 06479Highlights of the Evening:• Fashion Show: The highlight of the night will be a stunning fashion show, showcasing the latest trends and designs from Good Cause Gifts, modeled by the Futures Inc. community members.• Inspiring Speakers: Join our MC’s Laura Hutchinson, Eva Zymaris and Brian Spyros of News 8 fame and hear from the people that make our mission come to life, as well as those who we are supporting. Special guests still to be announced.• Silent Auction: Guests will have the opportunity to bid on an array of exclusive items and experiences.• Good Cause Gifts Pop-Up Shop: Discover unique and handcrafted items from our social enterprise gift shop, perfect for holiday shopping while supporting a great cause.• Bourbon Tasting: Enjoy a curated selection of fine bourbons, guided by expert connoisseurs, adding a sophisticated touch to the evening.“We are incredibly excited for this year’s gala, which has become a cornerstone event for Futures Inc.,” said Pam DonAroma, Founder, President & CEO of Futures Inc. “The funds raised during this evening are vital to our mission, allowing us to continue providing essential services and opportunities for individuals with disabilities. It’s a night of celebration, community, and generosity, and we are grateful for the unwavering support from our attendees and sponsors.”Join Us:We invite you to join us and our flagship sponsors, NBT Bank, Liberty Bank, Comcast, Daily Pay and the Reardon Family Charitable Foundation, for an unforgettable evening that celebrates fashion, community, and the spirit of giving. Your presence and support will make a significant impact on the lives of those we serve.Tickets and Sponsorship:Tickets are available for purchase on our website at www.futures-ct.org . For sponsorship opportunities or more information, please contact Tracey O’Brien at tobrien@futures-ct.org.Media Contact:Helen HarrisonCommunications Director, Futures Inc.harrison@futures-ct.orgAbout Futures Inc.:Futures Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to empowering individuals with disabilities through education, employment, and community engagement. Our programs are designed to foster independence, self-confidence, and a sense of belonging.For more information, visit www.futures-ct.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.