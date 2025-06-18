Hosted.com Implements LiteSpeed Server Technology to Enhance Web Hosting Performance

Hosted.com - LiteSpeed replacing Apache Web Hosting Software Increased Server Speeds with LiteSpeed and Hosted.com Better Website Performance and Stability with Hosted.com and LiteSpeed

Hosted.com implements LiteSpeed Web Server across its hosting infrastructure for improved loading times, resource use, and enhanced security for client sites.

Our technology and optimizations have always focused on providing reliable hosting solutions that meet evolving performance standards," said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com announced the continuation of its partnership with LiteSpeed Web Server technology and its integration across its entire Web Hosting platform. The implementation aims to provide customers with improved website performance through LiteSpeed's event-driven architecture and advanced caching capabilities.Performance optimization has become increasingly important for websites of all sizes. Search engines now factor page speed into their ranking algorithms, and users have come to expect near-instant loading times with consistent uptime.Faster loading times can help reduce bounce rates and improve engagement and time-on-page, especially on mobile devices where connection speeds may vary.The LiteSpeed implementation helps address these expectations while maintaining reliability, and the improvements can be particularly beneficial for content-heavy websites, e-commerce platforms, and sites serving global audiences.LiteSpeed Web Server offers a modern alternative to traditional Apache and Nginx-based servers, with 2x-5x faster page load speeds at 98% lower server loads and a higher site-to-server ratio.Industry testing has shown that LiteSpeed's event-driven architecture can handle more concurrent connections while consuming fewer server resources compared to traditional web server platforms. This results in faster website performance and increased stability during high-traffic periods or spikes, particularly for content-heavy sites.* The LiteSpeed implementation includes several technical enhancements:* Server-level caching that reduces database queries and improves response times.* HTTP/3 and QUIC protocol support for better performance for new technologies.* Enhanced PHP processing capabilities that improve dynamic content delivery.* Advanced rate limiting and bandwidth throttling to mitigate potential DDoS and brute force attacks.The hardware infrastructure from Hosted.com supporting the LiteSpeed Web Server technology includes high-frequency AMD processors, along with DDR5 RAM, for faster processing and database querying.This setup is essential for fully harnessing the performance advantages offered by the server software. Together, they help create a stable, high-performance system for a wide range of websites, from small personal pages to large, content-heavy online stores."Our technology and optimizations have always focused on providing reliable hosting solutions that meet evolving performance standards," said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. "The continued use of LiteSpeed Web Server and LiteSpeed Cache for WordPress allows us to offer our clients the benefits of faster page loading speeds and lower resource consumption without compromising performance and responsiveness."Thanks to fewer processes and less overhead, the continued use of LiteSpeed can contribute to an improved user experience, which in turn correlates with increased visitor engagement and retention.Customers using Content Management Systems (CMSs), such as WordPress, will also notice enhanced performance compared to systems based on Apache or Nginx. Hosted.com’s WordPress Hosting plans all include the LiteSpeed Cache (LSCache) plugin. This top-rated plugin comes with additional optimizations designed for the world’s most popular CMS:* Content Delivery Network (CDN) Support* Image Optimization and Lazy Loading* Full-Page and Browser Cache Support* Database and Page OptimizationThe LiteSpeed implementation is part of Hosted.com's ongoing commitment to providing its customers with the best possible hosting environment, which also includes US-based data centers, redundant networks, and expert customer support that balances performance, reliability, and value.For additional information about Hosted.com's LiteSpeed server implementation, technical specifications, or migration details, customers can refer to the company's knowledgebase or contact their customer support for assistance.About Hosted.com Hosted.com is a web hosting and domain name registration provider that specializes in reliable, high-performance Web and WordPress Hosting plans. With a focus on superior performance, security, and customer support, Hosted.com gives its clients' websites and businesses the platform they need to grow.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, the founder and CEO of Hosted.com, brings more than 25 years of expertise in domain name and website hosting. With his leadership, Hosted.com aims to transform Domain Name Registration, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting for small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of every size.

Find the Perfect Domain Name in Minutes with Hosted.com’s AI Domain Name Generator

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.