Dimension Energy Closes $360 Million Financing Package

Company’s largest financing to-date will support 112 MWdc community solar portfolio

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimension Energy (Dimension), a leading community solar developer, owner, and operator, announced it has secured its largest construction and term financing ever, $360 million, to support a new 112 MWdc portfolio of 28 community solar projects in New Jersey, Illinois, Delaware, Virginia, Maine, and Pennsylvania.First Citizens Bank acted as lead debt syndicator, alongside ING, MUFG, National Bank of Canada, Siemens, Cadence, and Comerica. Advantage Capital provided $170 million in tax equity. This portfolio of community solar projects will create at least 500 jobs, as well as workforce development programs from high school through mid-career, creating additional paths to good paying local careers in solar and related trades.“This financing milestone is a testament to Dimension’s experienced team and our proven track record of execution,” said Rafael Dobrzynski, Co-Founder and CEO of Dimension. “We are pleased to close another deal and continue our longstanding partnerships with First Citizens Bank and Advantage Capital, as well as ING, National Bank of Canada, Siemens, Cadence, and Comerica, and we’re thrilled to welcome MUFG into the fold.”“Community solar projects developed by Dimension Energy are delivering clean power and contributing to enhanced economic development across the U.S.,” said Mike Lorusso, group head of Energy Finance at First Citizens Bank. “We appreciated the opportunity to again support Dimension Energy with financing to advance its business objectives.”“We’re proud to deliver high-impact capital at scale and to support Dimension’s ambitious vision. This investment will strengthen local energy grids, create good-paying jobs, and expand access to lower-cost power in communities across the country. Dimension’s team brings deep expertise and a strong commitment to local impact—making them an ideal partner for building a more resilient energy future,” said Tom Bitting, Managing Director at Advantage Capital.With electricity costs rising across the U.S. due to spiking energy demand from A.I. and data centers, community solar has the benefit of being fast to develop, and it’s cheaper for subscribers than other energy options. As New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recently highlighted, “you can bring [community solar] online faster than any other source of energy.”This close is Dimension’s third major financing this year, on top of $300M in deals with Nuveen and Deutsche Bank, and the sale of $128M in tax credits to a Fortune 500 buyer. Investors continue to look to community solar in the current policy environment because of the short development and construction timelines, diversified portfolios spread out over multiple markets, and benefits to local energy grids.“The growth of distributed generation is transforming the energy landscape and empowering communities with greater access to clean energy,” said Neha Mahajan, CRC-IB Director. “With this latest financing, Dimension is well-positioned to further scale their operations, solidifying their leadership in the market. We’re grateful for our continued partnership and honored to support their capital-raising efforts.”CRC-IB acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Dimension. Community solar projects provide power to the more than 50 percent of individuals who are unable to put solar on their homes or apartments. Dimension’s projects tap into existing infrastructure, generate power where it is needed, and provide low-cost clean electricity to surrounding communities.# # #About Dimension EnergyDimension Energy is a leading community solar developer, owner, and operator. Dimension has executed more than 700 megawatts (MW) of community solar since its 2018 founding, serving more than 30,000 subscribers. The company plans to invest $4 billion over the next 5 years, will have more than 800 MW in pre-construction-to-operations by the end of 2025, and 3.5 GW under development across 14 markets. In the communities where we invest, our projects deliver clean energy, local jobs, tax revenue, and savings, alongside other benefits including workforce development and educational opportunities. Dimension is making clean energy work for everyone. Learn more at www.dimension-energy.com About First Citizens BankFirst Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.About Advantage CapitalAdvantage Capital is a leading impact investment firm with an emphasis on driving capital to underserved areas. The firm provides flexible financing to growth-ready entrepreneurs and industries located in communities that often lack access to conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $4.3 billion in more than 1,000 companies to support more than 77,000 quality jobs. The firm also invests with intention in affordable housing developments and renewable energy solutions to grow economies and communities. Learn more at Advantagecap.com.

