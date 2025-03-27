Dimension Energy Enters Agreement to Sell $128M in Tax Credits from 122 MWdc Community Solar Portfolio

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimension Energy (Dimension), a leading community solar developer, owner, and operator, today announced the close of a $128 million tax credit transfer purchase agreement with a Fortune 500 Company for a portfolio of 30 community solar projects totaling 122 MWdc. Reunion Infrastructure (Reunion) introduced the Fortune 500 buyer to Dimension and facilitated the transaction between the parties.The projects will provide enough local solar energy to power over 17,000 households across Delaware, Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Dimension previously announced that First Citizens Bank, ING, National Bank of Canada, Comerica, Cadence, Denham, and Siemens provided construction financing for the 30-project portfolio.“We’re thrilled to have this backing to quickly bring new generating capacity onto the grid and offer a low-cost energy choice to more Americans,” said Patrick Schaufelberger, SVP of Project Finance, Dimension Energy. “These are premier partners for Dimension – we look forward to working together to make clean energy work for everyone.”“Tax credit transferability is a critical component of accelerating the deployment of clean energy projects around the country,” said Billy Lee, Co-Founder and President, Reunion. “We are proud to have supported this transaction and grateful for the opportunity to work with a top tier community solar developer such as Dimension.”Community solar projects provide power to the nearly 50 percent of individuals who are unable to put solar on their homes or apartments. Dimension’s projects tap into existing infrastructure, generate power where it is needed, and provide low-cost clean electricity to surrounding communities.“Dimension continues to lead the way in advancing community solar across the U.S.,” said Conor McKenna, CRC-IB Partner & Senior Managing Director. “We’re pleased to support them in navigating the unique complexities of DG solar and positioning their projects for long-term success.”CRC-IB acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Dimension.# # #About Dimension EnergyDimension Energy is a leading community solar developer, owner, and operator. Dimension has executed more than 600 megawatts (MW) of community solar since its 2018 founding. The company plans to invest over $3 billion over the next 5 years, will have more than 800 MW in pre-construction-to-operations by the end of 2025, and 3.5 GW under development across 13 markets. In the communities where we invest, our projects deliver clean energy, local jobs, tax revenue, and savings, alongside other benefits including workforce development and educational opportunities. Dimension is making clean energy work for everyone. Learn more at www.dimension-energy.com About ReunionReunion facilitates the purchase and sale of clean energy tax credits. We have worked with major corporations to acquire over $3.5B in tax credits from solar, wind, storage, advanced manufacturing, and other clean energy projects.Our team of clean energy finance veterans supports buyers and sellers through each step of the transaction process, with a focus on commercial negotiation, due diligence and risk mitigation. To learn more, visit www.reunioninfra.com and download our comprehensive handbook on clean energy tax credit transfers.About CRC-IBCRC-IB is a full-service investment bank providing industry-leading financial services across the energy transition. We leverage our capital markets and sector technology expertise to provide innovative project finance, capital raising, and M&A solutions, optimizing client outcomes in an ever-shifting energy landscape. Our belief since inception is that every transaction is a catalyst for change, every closing a step towards a cleaner future. To date, we have executed 360 project and corporate transactions for sustainable energy assets, valued at $78 billion in total. To learn more, visit www.crc-ib.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

