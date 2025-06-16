Successful conclusion of application phase to form nomination committees for Legislative Assembly Election

MACAU, June 16 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election says the phase for organisation of nomination committees for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election has now been completed overall.

The Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission, Mr Seng Ioi Man, told reporters today about nomination-committee verification, and formal acceptance to participate in the 8th Legislative Assembly Election, competing for direct and indirect seats on election day, 14 September.

The Electoral Affairs Commission will strictly adhere to the Legislative Assembly Election Law, and advance subsequent procedures systematically, ensuring the principle of "patriots governing Macao" is implemented at the operational level.

Mr Seng urged voters and legal-person voters to remain engaged with the Electoral Affairs Commission’s work, collectively safeguarding a lawful, fair, just, and clean electoral environment. He called for active participation on election day to choose 14 directly-elected members and 12 indirectly-elected seats, thereby contributing to the formation of a new Legislative Assembly composed of patriotic, capable individuals dedicated to Macao’s prosperity.

The Electoral Affairs Commission has the responsibility of either accepting or rejecting the legality of nomination committees.

Under the direct election, of the nine applications to form nomination committees that were received, eight nomination committees have been certified as legally valid. They are: União Para O Desenvolvimento; União Promotora Para O Progresso; Associação dos Cidadãos Unidos de Macau; Força da Livelihood Popular em Macau; PODER DA SINERGIA; Aliança de Bom Lar; NOVA ESPERANÇA; and União de Macau-Guangdong. One committee (Ajuda Mútua Grassroots) failed to remedy deficiencies in its application within the stipulated period, and was denied certification.

For the indirect election, all six applications for nomination committees have been certified. They are: União dos Interesses Empresariais de Macau (Industrial, Commercial and Financial Sector); União das Associações de Trabalhadores; and Comissão Conjunta da Candidatura das Associações de Empregados (Labour Sector); União dos Interesses de Profissionais de Macau (Professional Sector); Associação de Promoção do Serviço Social e Educação (Social Services and Educational Sector); and União Cultural e Desportiva do Sol Nascente (Culture and Sport Sector).

Mr Seng said certified committees must submit their respective lists of candidates and platforms by 26 June. Each candidate proposed must sign a declaration upholding the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), and pledging allegiance to the MSAR of the People’s Republic of China. A deposit of 25,000 patacas (payable via bank transfer, cashier’s cheque, or certified cheque) is also required.

The Electoral Affairs Commission will verify compliance with legal requirements, including candidates’ eligibility. The Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the MSAR will assess candidates’ adherence to the Basic Law, and allegiance to the MSAR. Final decisions on candidate lists will be announced by 15 July.

In addition, the Electoral Affairs Commission has been highly attentive to recent cases involving individuals allegedly offering monetary benefits to induce others to sign nomination forms and forging voter signatures.

Mr Seng said that, should such suspected criminal acts be confirmed, they would not be tolerated. He urged the entire Macao community, particularly prospective candidates, to jointly uphold electoral order, and ensure the Legislative Assembly election proceeds smoothly in a lawful, fair, impartial, and clean environment. He further stressed that no one should defy the law, or violate any provisions of electoral legislation.

For the indirectly-elected seats, each eligible legal-person voter has the right to submit a list with a maximum 22 individuals to vote on their behalf, and such list must be submitted by 7 July.

Mr Seng said approximately 7,500 voters had updated their registration addresses between January and May this year, exceeding the total updated over the previous three years. The Committee expressed gratitude to members of the public for their cooperation, and confirmed that polling stations will be assigned based on addresses registered as of 31 May.