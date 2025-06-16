Glass Installation Services Market anticipated to reach US$1,120.193 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.54%

The glass installation services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from US$855.475 million in 2025 to US$1,120.193 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the glass installation services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,120.193 million by 2030.The glass installation services market is witnessing a significant surge in demand as more and more businesses and homeowners are opting for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. This trend has been further accelerated by the increasing focus on reducing carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly practices. As a result, the market is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to continue on this trajectory in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of green building practices and the rising popularity of energy-efficient glass products. Additionally, the growing construction industry and the need for modern and aesthetically appealing structures are also driving the demand for glass installation services.One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the glass installation services market is the rising demand for sustainable solutions. With the increasing awareness about the impact of traditional building materials on the environment, there has been a shift towards more eco-friendly options. Glass, being a highly recyclable material, is gaining traction as a sustainable building material. This has led to a surge in demand for glass installation services, especially in the commercial and residential sectors.The glass installation services market is also witnessing a rise in technological advancements, with companies investing in research and development to offer innovative and energy-efficient solutions. This has not only improved the quality and durability of glass products but has also made them more cost-effective, further driving the market growth. With the increasing demand for sustainable solutions and the constant advancements in technology, the glass installation services market is expected to continue its upward trend in the foreseeable future.In conclusion, the glass installation services market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, the demand for glass installation services is expected to increase, creating new opportunities for businesses in this sector. With the continuous advancements in technology and the growing focus on sustainability, the future looks bright for the glass installation services market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/glass-installation-services-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the glass installation services market that have been covered are Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. By Type of Glass• Float Glass• Tempered Glass• Laminated Glass• Smart Glass• Bulletproof Glass• OthersBy Application• Construction• Automotive• Retail• Healthcare• Aerospace• Marine• EnergyBy Service Type• New Installation• Replacement Services• Repair and Maintenance• Custom Fabrication and Installation• Emergency ServicesBy Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Others (AGC)• Central Glass Co., Ltd.• Beijing Glass Group• Lowe's• Service on Wheel• Glass Doctor• Glass USA Inc.• Portland Glass• Schott AG• Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope• Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions• Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Borosilicate Glass Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-borosilicate-glass-market • Laminated Glass Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/laminated-glass-market • Decorative Flat Glass Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/decorative-flat-glass-market • Low E-Glass Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/low-e-glass-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 