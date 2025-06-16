Skimmed Milk Powder Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.69% to reach US$45.518 billion by 2030

The skimmed milk powder market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% from US$32.926 billion in 2025 to US$45.518 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the skimmed milk powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$45.518 billion by 2030.The Skimmed Milk Powder Market has been a topic of interest for many in the food and beverage industry. With the ongoing pandemic, the market has faced numerous challenges and uncertainties. However, recent developments have shown a positive trend for the market, as it continues to grow and thrive in a pandemic-free environment.According to recent market analysis, the Skimmed Milk Powder Market is expected to experience a significant growth rate. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food products, as well as the rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of skimmed milk powder. Additionally, the market is also being driven by the growing popularity of plant-based milk alternatives, which are often made from skimmed milk powder.One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the Skimmed Milk Powder Market is the absence of covid-19 content. With the pandemic no longer dominating headlines and consumer behavior, the market is able to focus on its own growth and development. This has allowed companies to resume their operations and expand their product offerings, leading to an increase in market demand and revenue.The Skimmed Milk Powder Market is expected to witness further growth in the coming years, with the rise in health-conscious consumers and the growing demand for dairy products in developing countries. Companies in the market are also investing in research and development to improve the quality and functionality of skimmed milk powder, further driving its popularity. With a pandemic-free environment, the market is poised for a bright future and is expected to continue its upward trajectory.In conclusion, the Skimmed Milk Powder Market is experiencing growth and success in a pandemic-free environment. With the absence of covid-19 content, the market is able to focus on its own growth and development, leading to an increase in demand and revenue. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the skimmed milk powder market that have been covered are Nestle, Dairy America, Alpen Dairies, Nova Dairy products, Amul, Arla Foods amba, Olam International, Dana Dairy Group, Darigold, among others.The market analytics report segments the skimmed milk powder market as follows:By Product Type• Cow Milk Powder• Black Skim Milk Powder• White Skim Milk Powder• Green Skim Milk Powder• Oolong Skim Milk PowderBy Application• Bakery Products• Confectionery• Nutritional Foods• Infant Formula• Frozen Desserts• Dry MixesBy Packaging• Loose Skim Milk Powder• Bagged Skim Milk Powder• Instant Skim Milk Powder• Bottled & Canned Skim Milk PowderBy Distribution Channel• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets• Convenience Stores• OnlineBy Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo UKo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Taiwano Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Nestle• Dairy America• Alpen Dairies• Nova Dairy products• Amul• Arla Foods amba• Olam International• Dana Dairy Group• Darigold• Fonterra Co-operative Group• Lactalis Ingredients• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. 