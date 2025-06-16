The Colonel and The Coach Launch Leadership Firm Rooted in Military and Championship Coaching

The Colonel and The Coach Launch Human-Centered Leadership Firm Drawing from Military and Championship Coaching Experience

NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new leadership development firm, The Colonel and The Coach, has launched with a mission to redefine how leadership is taught and practiced across industries. Founded by retired USAF Colonel Matt Smith and NCAA Championship Coach Cam Ellsworth, the company merges military precision with coaching-driven empathy to offer sustainable leadership programs rooted in trust, clarity, and service.“Leadership isn’t about rank. It’s about responsibility,” said Smith, whose career includes combat aviation command, service at the Pentagon, and work in national defense innovation. “We’re here to help leaders show up when it counts—not with slogans or scripts, but with authenticity, presence, and purpose.”The company offers a range of services, including in-person and virtual coaching, custom leadership programs , organizational culture assessments, and long-term partnership models. What sets The Colonel and The Coach apart is their emphasis on depth over scale. Each consultant works with a maximum of 30 leaders at a time—mirroring the roster sizes both founders managed in their former careers.“We’ve led teams where decisions had real consequences,” said Ellsworth, who was named National Coach of the Year in collegiate hockey. “That experience taught us that sustainable leadership isn’t built in a one-day workshop. It’s built over time, through relationships, repetition, and real conversations.”Rather than focusing on quick wins or prescriptive frameworks, the firm helps organizations build cultures where leaders can thrive long-term. Their methodology blends structured coaching with space for reflection, offering both strategic guidance and emotional clarity.Signs that an organization may benefit from this kind of approach, the founders note, include declining communication quality, unclear accountability, and teams that feel disconnected despite frequent meetings. In these moments, the firm steps in—not with a playbook, but with a partnership.“Culture isn’t something you outsource,” said Ellsworth. “It’s how people feel at work every day. Our job is to walk with leaders as they rebuild trust, improve communication, and lead with consistency.”While their backgrounds span different worlds, both founders center their work on a shared belief: that leadership begins and ends with people. Their brand identity reflects that focus, with a voice that is direct, humble, and grounded in lived experience.“We don’t teach leadership,” said Smith. “We live it.”For more information or to schedule a discovery call, visit www.thecolonelandthecoach.com

