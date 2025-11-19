Cricket Carts Direct Announces Expanded Availability of Collapsible Electric Carts

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cricket Carts Direct , the nation’s leading dealer of collapsible electric golf carts, today announced the expanded availability of its complete 2025 Cricket lineup, including the Cricket RX5, RX5 Plus, SX3, and ESV models. With nationwide shipping in three days, a limited lifetime customer care warranty, and a growing inventory of portable, lightweight electric carts, the company continues to redefine mobility for travelers, RV owners, equestrian riders, and outdoor enthusiasts across the United States.For more than 20 years, Cricket Carts Direct has focused on one mission: to make electric mobility accessible, efficient, and convenient through collapsible designs that fit into spaces traditional golf carts cannot. Built to fold down in minutes, each Cricket model offers a compact footprint engineered for RV bins, truck beds, fifth wheels, horse trailers, and small SUVs, giving riders the freedom to travel without compromise.“Electric mobility should enhance your lifestyle—not restrict it,” said a spokesperson for Cricket Carts Direct. “A Cricket Cart gives people the ability to bring transportation with them anywhere. Our customers want stress-free, collapsible mobility they can store, load, and transport without special equipment. That’s exactly what our carts are built for.”A Collapsible Design Built for Modern MobilityEvery cart in the Cricket lineup is designed around one defining advantage: portability. Unlike traditional full-size golf carts that require trailers or external storage, Crickets collapse into compact dimensions—some as small as 50 inches in length and 28 inches in height.This lightweight framework enables customers to store a fully functional electric vehicle in:RV storage compartmentsSUV trunk spacesTruck bedsHorse and car trailersSmall home storage shedsGarage cornersDockside marina storage areasThe collapsible format, combined with a weight as low as 412 lbs, allows users to fold, load, and go in minutes, turning limited space into limitless mobility.“People are downsizing their gear, upgrading their RV setups, and looking for flexible transportation that doesn’t require extra hauling,” the spokesperson added. “Crickets solve that problem better than anything on the market.”Models Built for Every LifestyleCricket Carts Direct carries the full line of Cricket vehicles, each engineered to meet specific travel, recreation, and storage needs.Cricket RX5The brand’s best-selling 4-seat model, known for its versatility and durability.Weight: 412 lbsCollapsed Size: 58” x 32” x 30”Range: 30–70 miles (with lithium upgrade)Noted For: Smooth ride, full suspension, excellent stability over mixed terrainCricket RX5 PlusAn enhanced edition of the RX5 featuring upgraded wheels, suspension improvements, and increased top speed.Weight: 475 lbsCollapsed Size: 60” x 38” x 35”Top Speed: 15–17 mphNoted For: Premium performance in a collapsible frameCricket SX3A compact model ideal for riders who want lower fold height and reliable 2-wheel suspension.Collapsed Size: 58” x 32” x 28”Noted For: Slim profile for smaller storage spacesCricket ESVA lightweight 2-seat mini model that remains one of the most easy-to-store electric carts available.Collapsed Size: 50” x 32” x 28”Noted For: Handlebar steering, optional second seat, and ultra-portable mobilityPower Options Built for Long-Distance AdventuresCricket Carts Direct offers two battery configurations:Standard SLA Batteries6–8 hour charge timeIdeal for casual use and shorter distancesLithium Power Upgrade (Li04)Up to 50+ miles per chargeCharges in half the time10-year lifespanHolds a charge up to six monthsLithium upgrades are among the most requested enhancements, particularly for RV owners, festival travelers, and equestrian riders who depend on long-range reliability.“Long-lasting power is a top priority for our customers,” said the company spokesperson. “The lithium upgrade transforms a Cricket into an all-day, multi-terrain solution.”Accessories Built With OEM-Only PrecisionCricket Carts Direct emphasizes quality by using only OEM parts—never aftermarket components. Customers can personalize their carts with:Tops, windshields, and full rain coversHaulers and loading rampsDeluxe wheels and tiresSeat belts and safety featuresLithium battery upgradesBluetooth sound systemsRemote control loadersCustomization has become one of the most popular services offered through the company's “Build Your Own Cricket” tool, a 12-step process that takes less than three minutes.Expanding Access Through Nationwide Shipping and Direct Dealer PricingCricket Carts Direct provides nationwide delivery within three business days, ensuring customers across the country have access to the brand’s portable electric mobility solutions. Direct-dealer pricing allows buyers to avoid middleman markups, maintaining affordability alongside premium quality The company also offers an exclusive limited lifetime customer care warranty, a benefit unavailable through resellers or third-party vendors.Financing That Simplifies the Buying ProcessCustomers may apply for simple, streamlined financing through Synchrony Bank:Download a brief digital applicationUpload the signed form and two identification documentsReceive approval details from a financing specialistThis process ensures that customers can secure their Cricket quickly and without complications.Built for RV Parks, Events, Equestrian Activities, Neighborhoods, and MoreCricket carts are used by a diverse community of riders:RV and fifth-wheel ownersCampground visitorsEquestrian competitors and event-goersFairgrounds and festival attendeesMarina operatorsNeighborhood ridersSporting event tailgatersGardeners and small farm owners“Crickets are built for every place you go,” the spokesperson said. “Whether it's an RV park, a horse event, a marina, or simply your neighborhood, these carts redefine what portable mobility can look like.”Customer Experience at the CenterCricket Carts Direct attributes its long-term success to transparency, expert guidance, and customer support.With more than 250 documented customer experiences, the company continues to serve as a trusted authority within the collapsible electric cart industry.“We stand behind every cart we sell,” the spokesperson said. “Our customers rely on us for honest answers, reliable service, and carts that perform exactly as promised.”About Cricket Carts DirectCricket Carts Direct is the #1 U.S. dealer of Cricket mini golf carts , offering collapsible, portable, and lightweight electric cart solutions built for travel, recreation, and everyday convenience. With nationwide shipping in three days, direct-dealer pricing, OEM-only parts, and a limited lifetime customer care warranty, the company delivers unmatched value and reliability.

