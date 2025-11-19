Founders Early Elementary Opens 2025–2026 Registration and Releases New Book Lists for Christian Families Nationwide

ALEXANDRIA, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking a Christ-centered foundation for their children’s education can now explore the 2025–2026 registration and updated book lists for Founders Early Elementary . Built to nurture both academic excellence and spiritual growth, Founders Early Elementary continues to serve as a guiding light for parents who want their children to love learning, live with virtue, and think deeply from the start.This year’s curriculum and resources reflect a growing movement among Christian families and small educational communities who desire quality, affordability, and accessibility in education. Designed for children ages five to eight, Founders Early Elementary helps students establish a love for discovery while developing character, curiosity, and a moral compass grounded in biblical truth.Building the Tools for Lifelong LearningThe Founders Early Elementary framework is rooted in the belief that education is more than a series of lessons — it is the process of shaping the heart and mind to love truth and seek wisdom. Each course integrates timeless Christian principles with modern educational excellence, ensuring that every subject reinforces the development of virtue, focus, and joy in learning.Students begin with foundational subjects such as Bible, History, Literature, English, Math, and Science, where each lesson is built around the idea of delight-led discovery. By weaving faith, beauty, and knowledge together, Founders Early Elementary cultivates a sense of wonder that helps young learners thrive both academically and spiritually.A spokesperson for the program explained, “The Founders curriculum isn’t just about memorizing facts. It’s about building the habits of thought and heart that prepare students to learn — and to love learning — for life.”Scope & Sequence: Structure That Supports GrowthFounders Early Elementary offers a clearly defined Scope & Sequence that provides families with a step-by-step understanding of how each course develops essential skills year by year. The sequence is carefully designed to meet academic standards while maintaining flexibility for individual learners, homeschoolers, and small classrooms.Every grade level includes:Bible: Exploring Scripture as the foundation for knowledge and virtue.History: Connecting children to the story of humanity through meaningful narratives and moral reflection.Literature: Reading timeless works that spark imagination and empathy.English: Strengthening communication through reading, writing, and discussion.Math: Developing logical reasoning through engaging, story-based approaches.Science: Encouraging observation, curiosity, and stewardship of God’s creation.This balance allows parents and educators to confidently plan lessons, ensuring continuity in skill development while preserving the joy of discovery.Course Descriptions that Bring Learning to LifeEach Founders Early Elementary course includes detailed descriptions outlining the goals, core concepts, and teaching methods used to guide students. These descriptions help parents understand not only what is taught, but why it matters.For example, the Bible curriculum emphasizes formation of character through Scripture stories and age-appropriate theological reflection. History lessons invite children to see the world as a tapestry of God’s providence, while Science units teach stewardship and wonder through hands-on experiments and natural observation.Each subject includes sample assessments to help measure growth, as well as a combination of reading, writing, and discussion activities that encourage students to think critically and creatively. This holistic approach makes Founders Early Elementary suitable for families seeking a balance of academic structure and faith-based meaning.Book Lists: A Christ-Centered Library for Young MindsThe newly released book lists for 2025–2026 highlight carefully chosen literature designed to inspire reflection, imagination, and virtue. Each selection supports the lesson plans and is chosen for its literary merit, age-appropriateness, and alignment with Christian values.Parents can access curated lists of Bible stories, early chapter books, classic tales, and faith-based biographies — each contributing to a well-rounded educational experience. By integrating these texts into the broader curriculum, Founders Early Elementary helps children connect ideas across subjects, fostering comprehension and delight in reading.“Books are the cornerstone of our program,” said the spokesperson. “They’re not just materials — they’re mentors. Every book we include invites children to explore what is true, good, and beautiful.”Empowering Parents and TeachersOne of the greatest challenges for families pursuing home-based or microschool education is managing lesson planning and resource organization. Founders Early Elementary addresses this by offering ready-to-use, comprehensive lesson plans designed to reduce preparation time while maintaining educational integrity.These resources allow parents and teachers to focus on what truly matters — connection, guidance, and growth. The user-friendly design ensures that each lesson flows naturally, minimizing stress while maximizing engagement.The curriculum is also structured to support multiple learning settings, from traditional homeschool environments to community-based classrooms. It empowers adults who may not have formal teaching experience to confidently lead meaningful instruction.Faith and Affordability Working TogetherFounders Early Elementary continues a broader mission shared by Portals — ensuring that no child is turned away from quality Christian education due to financial limitations. The commitment to affordability means families can access a world-class curriculum that meets academic standards without the burden of prohibitive tuition costs.By keeping costs transparent and accessible, Founders Early Elementary reflects a philosophy rooted in stewardship and service: that every family, regardless of circumstance, should have the opportunity to provide their child with an education rooted in faith, virtue, and wisdom.Community Support and ConnectionBeyond resources and lesson plans, Founders Early Elementary fosters a vibrant sense of community. Families, educators, and local microschools collaborate, share insights, and support one another throughout the school year.Workshops, webinars, and local gatherings allow parents to connect with others walking a similar journey. This emphasis on community ensures that no educator feels isolated, and every family feels supported in building a consistent, faith-filled educational environment.As one participant expressed, “When parents come together through a shared mission of raising children in truth and excellence, learning becomes a joy rather than a task. Founders Early Elementary helps make that possible.”Innovating with PurposeThe continued evolution of Founders Early Elementary reflects an innovative approach to classical Christian education. Lessons combine time-tested pedagogy with modern tools that make learning both accessible and adaptable. Each subject includes project-based activities that promote creativity, collaboration, and practical application.Parents can preview sample lesson plans directly through the online platform to understand how each topic is presented and what materials are required. This transparency helps families make confident, informed decisions about their child’s education.Through innovation and intentional design, Founders Early Elementary continues to balance tradition and modern learning — offering education that is timeless in its truth and relevant to today’s learners.A Journey of Faith, Knowledge, and JoyFamilies ready to begin their educational journey can now register for the 2025–2026 school year and access the latest Founders Early Elementary book lists online. The process is simple: explore the available curriculum, select the materials best suited to the child’s learning style, and begin teaching with confidence.Through a shared commitment to Christ-centered education, Founders Early Elementary offers a way for families to nurture their children’s intellectual, emotional, and spiritual growth — all within an affordable and supportive framework designed for success.As part of its ongoing mission, Portals remains dedicated to making quality Christian education accessible to every family and community, ensuring that every child receives the tools to thrive both in faith and in learning.About PortalsPortals provides affordable, high-quality private Christian education resources that empower families and educators to teach confidently and intentionally. With comprehensive lesson plans, adaptable curriculum options, and a Christ-centered philosophy, Portals supports parents and schools in offering a transformative educational experience — where every child is welcomed, nurtured, and inspired to love learning.

