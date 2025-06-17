Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Expands Partnership with Versa to Enhance Enterprise Cybersecurity with Zero Trust Network Access Everywhere

COLOMBES, FRANCE, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communications solutions, has expanded its partnership with Versa , the global leader in Universal Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), to offer enhanced Zero Trust security at every network edge. This expansion of strategic collaboration brings more of Versa’s solutions and capabilities to ALE’s customers, including Secure SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), complementing ALE's recognized LAN and WLAN network access control capabilities to address a broader range of secure connectivity use cases.Versa, a recognized leader in AI-powered security, offers advanced solutions that seamlessly interoperate with existing ALE offerings. By adding Versa’s full SASE and, in particular, Secure SD-WAN capabilities, ALE extends its cybersecurity offerings, enabling support for modern organizations with complex environments.The extended partnership enables ALE to support businesses with extensive operations, offering greater flexibility in deployment, improved scalability and advanced management options."We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Versa, a recognized leader in SASE and SD-WAN technologies," said Stephan Robineau, EVP of the Network Business Division at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. "Versa’s innovative solutions align seamlessly with our commitment to provide high-performance and resilient networks, simplifying network operations and enhancing secure connectivity for enterprises and multi-site organizations. This partnership allows us to expand our portfolio and provide secure solutions that adapt to the evolving demands of modern enterprises."“Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise continues to be a leader in delivering transformational networking solutions to its customers in the cloud, on-premises, or as a hybrid model,” said Martin Mackay, Chief Revenue Officer at Versa. “As a SASE solutions leader, Versa is excited to work more closely with ALE to extend Zero Trust security to every edge for secure anywhere, anytime access for all users and devices, regardless of their location.”About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.al-enterprise.comMedia ContactCarine Bowen, Global presspress@al-enterprise.comAbout Versa NetworksVersa, a global leader in SASE, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that radically simplify and automate their network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Thousands of customers globally, with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users, trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and BlackRock.For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.Media ContactDan Spaldingdspalding@versa-networks.com+1 (408) 960-9297

