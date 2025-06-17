Revieve and Simon Ourian M.D. Debut First-Ever AI Skincare and Nutrition Experience

The world’s first AI-powered skincare and nutrition digital advisory solution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revieve , a global leader in personalized digital brand experiences in beauty, skin, health and wellness, has partnered with Simon Ourian M.D. to launch the world’s first AI-powered skincare and nutrition digital advisory solution. This unprecedented partnership makes the trusted expertise of Beverly Hills’ most sought-after cosmetic dermatology doctor, Dr. Simon Ourian M.D ., accessible to anyone, anywhere.Enhancing the credibility of this experience is the involvement of renowned cosmetic dermatology doctor, Dr. Simon Ourian M.D. As the visionary behind the iconic Epione clinic, Dr. Ourian M.D. is trusted by a roster of Hollywood’s elite, including the Kardashian-Jenners, Megan Fox, Lady Gaga, and others. His work is defined by a unique approach that blends the precision of science with the beauty of art. With this launch, his bespoke routines for skincare and nutrition – once reserved for in-clinic consultations – are now available through a digital experience powered by Revieve’s cutting-edge AI technology.This collaboration marks a new standard for digital wellness journeys and AI-driven consultation processes. Revieve helped Simon Ourian M.D. to translate Dr. Simon’s years of experience with patients into a digital tool that provides a personalized beauty and wellness product recommendation. Users begin by capturing a selfie and providing insights into their lifestyle and wellness goals. Leveraging Revieve's advanced AI Skincare and Nutrition Advisor, the platform analyzes this information to deliver tailored product recommendations and routines, offering a comprehensive approach to beauty and wellness.The Secret Recipe, Now Digital“Everyone is born with beautiful skin,” says Dr. Simon Ourian M.D. For over two decades, he’s delivered on that belief through personalized treatment plans that combine advanced dermatology with holistic wellness. Now, users can access that same philosophy through a fully digital consultation that mimics the experience of visiting his clinic.The tool analyzes each user's skin condition and wellness needs using a selfie and a short questionnaire, delivering a tailored skincare and supplement routine in minutes at no cost. This launch democratizes access to expert beauty and wellness insights, presenting a 360-degree approach to personal care."This is more than just a digital tool—it's a fully immersive experience that provides tailored product recommendations based on your skin and wellness data,” said Dr. Simon Ourian M.D. “Our community is hungry for credible, intuitive solutions, and with Revieve, we’re delivering exactly that.”The First of Its Kind: Beauty and Wellness CombinedWhat makes this experience truly revolutionary is its dual focus on both skincare and nutrition. While other digital tools focus solely on external care, the Simon Ourian M.D. experience recognizes that glowing skin starts from within.While skincare remains a core pillar of the Simon Ourian M.D. brand, nutrition is now center stage as the company introduces this new product category to meet growing consumer demand for holistic wellness. These carefully crafted daily supplements are designed to support everything from gut wellness to glowing skin—backed by data, tested by nutritionists, and now discoverable through the AI Skincare and Nutrition Advisor.“This partnership is a milestone not only for us but for the entire industry,” said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. “By combining Dr. Simon Ourian M.D.’s world-class dermatological insight with Revieve’s proprietary AI-driven personalization platform, we’re offering something no one else has: a truly holistic beauty and wellness advisor that’s personalized, digital, and completely accessible.”Experience Personalized Beauty & Wellness, Anytime, AnywhereDr. Simon Ourian’s AI Analysis is now exclusively accessible online . The premium virtual experience is currently available to consumers across Europe – including the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium and the United Kingdom – and will soon launch in the US.How it Works:START WITH YOU – Answer a few questions to guide the AI solution in understanding your skin and wellness goalsSNAP A SELFIE – An optional but powerful step for a visual skin analysis powered by over 100 diagnostic markersGET YOUR RESULTS – Receive a tailored skincare and nutrition plan built for your unique needsAbout Simon Ourian M.D.Dr. Simon Ourian is one of the most sought-after experts in cosmetic dermatology and is celebrated for his innovative non-surgical procedures. His dedication to precision and aesthetics has earned him an impressive clientele, including some of the world’s top celebrities and influencers. With a passion for pushing boundaries in skincare and beauty, Dr. Ourian continues to lead the way in creating groundbreaking solutions for patients and consumers alike.About RevieveRevieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.Revieve’s trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist and AI Hair Color Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints. Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.For more information, visit www.revieve.com

