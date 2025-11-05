DR’s Secret and Revieve Expand AI-Powered 'Skin Studio AI' Experience to Malaysia and Indonesia

Revolutionising Personalised Skin Care Across Southeast Asia with Revieve’s AI Technology

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DR’s Secret , the premium skin care brand known for its personalised approach to foundation-free glowing skin, is bringing its groundbreaking Skin Studio AI experience to Malaysia and Indonesia in partnership with Revieve® , a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) partner and global leader in AI-driven beauty and wellness solutions.Following its successful debut, Skin Studio AI is now expanding into two of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic beauty markets, giving millions of consumers easier access to advanced, personalised skin care guidance.How Consumers Experience Skin Studio AIUsing Skin Studio AI is simple and designed for accessibility. Visitors to the DR’s Secret website can upload a selfie and share details about their skin type and concerns. The platform then uses advanced AI technology to analyse over 120 skin metrics, generating a comprehensive assessment in seconds. From there, users receive personalised skin care routines curated from DR’s Secret’s product range.What sets this experience apart is that it doesn’t end online. Once an individual creates an account, they are connected directly with a DR’s Secret Skin Buddy who guides them through product usage and tailors recommendations to evolving skin needs. This hybrid model — technology for precision paired with human expertise for ongoing support — ensures that every user receives both science‑backed insights and personalised care.The Shift Toward AI-Powered Beauty in Southeast AsiaOver the past year, consumer demand for personalisation in skin care has grown sharply across Southeast Asia, and the impact of DR’s Secret’s Skin Studio AI reflects this shift. Over the first seven months of 2024 and 2025, the platform has driven more than 31 percent increase in total website traffic across Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, underscoring a strong surge of consumers seeking digital-first skin care consultations. More importantly, this engagement has translated into a 49 percent increase in total account signups across the three regions — a critical measure of success in DR’s Secret’s advisor-led business model.The expansion into Malaysia in late 2024 quickly confirmed the region’s appetite for advanced, AI-powered beauty solutions, as adoption there accelerated rapidly within its first half-year. Meanwhile, Indonesia has maintained steady and reliable engagement, highlighting the platform’s broad appeal across diverse demographics. Complementing these regional results, digital advertising performance has remained consistently strong, with Skin Studio AI page loads converting at high levels month after month — proof that consumer engagement is not only rising but also being sustained over time.Scaling AI Skin Care Where Digital Adoption Is Rising FastThis strong momentum has set the stage for the next chapter of growth. With Southeast Asia emerging as one of the fastest‑growing beauty markets globally, Malaysia and Indonesia stand out as prime opportunities. Both countries are home to increasingly digital‑first consumers who value transparency, personalisation, and expert guidance in their beauty routines. Younger demographics are driving mobile‑first adoption, while older consumers are showing a greater willingness to embrace AI‑powered solutions when paired with trusted human expertise.By introducing Skin Studio AI into Malaysia and Indonesia, DR’s Secret is not only expanding its reach but also pioneering a hybrid model of digital skin care in the region — one that blends the precision of AI with the reassurance of human advisors. The decision reflects a broader industry shift: beauty brands are moving away from one‑size‑fits‑all product marketing toward tailored journeys that meet consumers where they are, both online and offline.“Malaysia and Indonesia are vibrant markets where consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, personalised skin care solutions,” said Mr. Huang Ban Chin, Deputy CEO of Best World International, which oversees DR’s Secret under its umbrella. “By expanding our Skin Studio AI experience, we are empowering more individuals across Southeast Asia to take control of their skin health through innovation and customisation.”“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with DR’s Secret in Malaysia and Indonesia,” said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and Founder of Revieve. “Consumers here are digitally savvy and highly engaged, making them the perfect audience for AI-powered beauty experiences. Together, we’re bringing the future of skin care directly to their fingertips.”The move underscores DR’s Secret’s commitment to expanding accessible, effective, and science-backed skin care solutions across Asia. With Skin Studio AI, the brand is setting a new standard for personalised beauty — helping users not only discover the right products but also build the confidence to embrace their foundation-free glow.For more information, visit the DR's Secret website and experience "Skin Studio AI" here. ABOUT DR’S SECRETSince its launch in 2000, DR’s Secret advocates glowing foundation-free skin through a single range of skin care products customisable to one’s own skin. With well-researched formulas combining the best of both nature and science, DR’s Secret helps individuals achieve real skin improvement and skin confidence.DR’s Secret empowers individuals with confidence through their skin transformation journey. Embracing a personalised approach to skin care, DR’s Secret products are customisable in their sequence of application and amount to use to equip each user with a unique skin care solution to uncover their foundation-free glow.Find out more about DR’s Secret:Website: https://www.drs-secret.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drssecretofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drssecretofficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drssecret.official ABOUT REVIEVERevieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalised brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalised brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.Revieve’s trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.

