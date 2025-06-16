Brisbane Criminal Lawyers Named a 2025 Top Criminal Law Firm by ThreeBestRated® for Its Integrity, Insight & Impact
Bruce Peters
Leo Strachan, Consulting Solicitor at Brisbane Criminal Lawyers
Jade Adams, Associate at Brisbane Criminal Lawyers
This honor marks yet another milestone for a firm that has spent years building a name synonymous with dedication, honesty, and street-smart legal strategy.
“We are proud of our work and being acknowledged as three of the best over consistent years. We take pride in doing a good job and your accolade recognises the integrity we bring to our work,” said Bruce Peters, the Director and Principal Solicitor at Brisbane Criminal Lawyers.
What truly sets them apart is their down-to-earth approach. They see each case not just as a legal matter—but as a turning point in someone’s life. Whether it's guiding a young adult through a first offense or protecting someone’s rights after a wrongful charge, Brisbane Criminal Lawyers puts people before process.
Brisbane Criminal Lawyers: An Ally for People in Need
At the heart of Brisbane Criminal Lawyers is a simple, yet powerful belief: “We’re here to help.” This attitude drives their approach and action for each case they take. They are grounded and take a pragmatic approach. “We are down to earth and street wise, for lack of a better term. We relate to our clients as such.”
Brisbane Criminal Lawyers’ success comes from their strategic thinking, courtroom preparation and practical experience which leads to an impressive case win rate of around 80%.
Criminal defence law, by nature, presents multifaceted challenges—from competing with other firms to dealing with police, prosecutors and Judges. But Brisbane Criminal Lawyers is adept at turning all the challenges into opportunities. “We seek agreement and work to that end for our client’s benefit, not putting points up on the board, so to speak.”
Over the years, they’ve become known not just for winning cases, but for standing by their clients when it matters most.
Protecting the Community Through Education
Beyond their courtroom success, Brisbane Criminal Lawyers actively educates the community on crime prevention and legal awareness. Here are a few nuggets of wisdom they have picked up along the way:
Avoid Trouble Before It Begins: “Take a walk. Think before you act. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes.” Bruce warns about how a moment of anger can escalate into criminal charges. Stepping away and cooling down can often be the difference between resolving a situation peacefully and facing a courtroom.
>> Self-Defense Isn’t Black and White: The idea of self defense sounds simple, but in legal terms, it is complex. The law allows a person to protect themselves if they're being attacked, but only if the force they use is reasonable and proportionate to the threat. Otherwise, they will be charged.
>> Be Cautious Online: “In the digital world you are not protected from someone finding out who you are and showing up at your home.” Online aggression or thoughtless posts can lead to real-world consequences, from legal trouble to career setbacks. “So think before you post.”
>> Prior Records Matter: “If your charges are similar and close in time, your past may impact your present.” Judges often consider it when reviewing new charges, especially if the offenses are related.
>> On Bail Applications: “Don’t rely on a duty lawyer. They are often inundated with cases. If your bail application is rushed, it may be refused and then you have to go up to the next higher court at a cost.”
“Criminal Law has taught me that most people are just in the wrong place at the wrong time and engaging in conduct without thinking things through. Rarely have I come across ‘evil individuals’, however they do exist and we have prisons to deal with them.”
Bruce Peters
Brisbane Criminal Lawyers
+61 1800200357
admin@briscrimlaw.com.au
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Brisbane Criminal Lawyers Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award | Top Criminal Law Firm in Brisbane!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.