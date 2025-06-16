New EU Energy Directive Prompts Urgent Action for Real Estate Investors

Igor Strehl

Dunaj Family Office Consulting highlights key steps ahead of EPBD implementation in 2026

Ignoring energy performance will soon not only risk regulatory fines but also lead to significant value losses” — Igor Strehl, founder and CEO of Dunaj Family Office Consulting

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the European Union’s updated Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) set to come into effect from 2026, real estate investors face a turning point. The EPBD aims to significantly reduce the energy consumption of buildings across Europe, requiring major upgrades to existing properties and introducing stricter energy efficiency standards for new constructions.The directive mandates that all new buildings must be zero-emission by 2030, and that existing residential properties achieve higher energy standards step-by-step, with key milestones in 2030 and 2050. Owners of less efficient buildings will need to invest in costly renovations to meet minimum energy performance levels, or risk lower asset values.AUSTRIA'S ROADMAP FOR EPBD IMPLEMENTATIONAustria, a country with a traditionally strong property market, is currently preparing its national implementation plan. According to the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and other industry sources, Austria will introduce mandatory energy certificates for more property types, establish renovation obligations for poor-performing buildings, and strengthen financial incentives for energy-efficient refurbishments. This means investors must now carefully assess energy standards as a core part of their property investment strategies."Ignoring energy performance will soon not only risk regulatory fines but also lead to significant value losses," comments Igor Strehl , founder and CEO of Dunaj Family Office Consulting.TOP 5 TIPS FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTORS TO NAVIGATE EPBD CHANGES1. Prioritize energy certificates: Always review the building’s current energy rating before investing.2. Calculate renovation costs early: Account for future energy upgrade expenses in your investment decision.3. Focus on future-proof assets: Prefer properties already meeting or easily adaptable to zero-emission standards.4. Leverage subsidies: Explore national and EU-level financial support for energy-efficient renovations.5. Seek expert advice: Work with consultants familiar with both property valuation and EPBD compliance requirements."Energy efficiency will soon be a key factor for property liquidity and resale value," adds Igor Strehl. "Forward-looking investors who adapt now will secure significant advantages over the next decade."ABOUT DUNAJ FAMILY OFFICE CONSULTING Dunaj Family Office Consulting 24/7 GmbH specialises in providing comprehensive business consulting services to private and corporate clients, particularly in relocation and associated business needs. Our real estate services uphold the highest standards, encompassing everything from property acquisition to all matters surrounding real estate. We work with a carefully selected team of internationally experienced professionals who are recognized as the top agents in Austria’s real estate market, ensuring our clients receive exemplary service.For media enquiries: pr@dunaj.at

