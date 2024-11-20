Igor Strehl Launches Dunaj Family Office Consulting in Austria

Igor Strehl, CEO of Dunaj Family Office Consulting

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned banking expert Igor Strehl , with over 30 years of experience in finance and real estate, has launched Dunaj Family Office Consulting 24/7 GmbH , positioning it as a one-stop shop for investment, relocation, and business services in Austria. Leveraging his extensive network and expertise in corporate banking, M&A, and asset management, Strehl aims to set new standards in consulting excellence."Dunaj Family Office Consulting is more than a service provider; it's a trusted partner for navigating Austria’s business and real estate landscape," comments Igor Strehl.About Igor StrehlIgor Strehl’s illustrious career spans top executive roles across European banking institutions. Known for his expertise in Corporate Business and Investment Banking, he has successfully managed complex business transformations and developed innovative strategies to support mid-sized enterprises and high-value clients.Starting his journey at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, Strehl quickly rose through the ranks, holding key leadership positions in corporate banking and investment services. As a leader, he is widely respected for his strategic vision, negotiation skills, and commitment to fostering strong business relationships.With Dunaj Family Office Consulting, Strehl combines his deep industry knowledge and dedication to excellence to offer tailored solutions in investment, relocation, and real estate consulting. The firm is poised to become a trusted partner for clients navigating Austria's business landscape.About Dunaj Family Office ConsultingDunaj Family Office Consulting 24/7 GmbH specialises in providing comprehensive business consulting services to private and corporate clients, particularly in relocation and associated business needs. Our real estate services uphold the highest standards, encompassing everything from property acquisition to all matters surrounding real estate. We work with a carefully selected team of internationally experienced professionals who are recognized as the top agents in Austria’s real estate market, ensuring our clients receive exemplary service.For media enquiries: pr@dunaj.at

