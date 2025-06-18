The Professional and Personal Beliefs of Honored Clinician Agnes A. Mina Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor Agnes A. Mina has been saluted and awarded top honors for her work several times. She is a clinical laboratory scientist, researcher, regulatory compliance specialist, and mentor whose path was shaped by an event early in her life. That is when her father, a gifted engineer, became paralyzed, and Agnes was the one of the 8 children that he asked to help him and pray with him. Supporting his health and emotional needs pointed her compassion and nurturing spirit in the direction of health and service to other humans. It was an event that also shaped her relationship with God, and her belief that prayer and healing go hand-in-hand.

“God is a big influenced in my life. Good leadership, to say nothing of godly leadership, is part of the good gift and every perfect gift [that] is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17). He sent me on a mission to heal. With the work of my hands, I glorify him. He created all people equal, and I am an instrument of his work and show respect to them all. I spread love, compassion, ethics, and integrity. I guide others on how to manage care and heal. My character is a crucial element in quality patient care.”

As a youth in the Philippines, Agnes was singled out (for her grades and composure) to study law. She switched into medical technology, medicine and studies under her country’s top surgeon, parasitologist, coroner and pathologist. There she delivered babies, assisted autopsies and helped train other health practitioners at the University of Santo Tomas and the University of Perpetual Help School of Medicine. She later moved to America where Agnes worked for top institutions such as The Albert Einstein Hospital College of Medicine, The New York Presbyterian Hospital [Formerly New York Hospital for Cornell University), The Cleveland Clinic, and The University of California Los

Angeles. Her roles in health sciences and medicine have included site manager for Adventist Health the biggest Protestant Healthcare System in the world and overseeing the largest juvenile prison health system in the country. Beyond management and direct care duties, she has participated in many compliances, pharmaceutical trial, and educational activities.

Dr. Mina has a solid educational foundation that includes a BS in Medical Technology, an MS in Laboratory Management and an MD acquired in her native Philippines. She also has Clinical Laboratory Scientist license through California Department of Public Health, ASCP certification as a medical technologist [has been transitioned to medical laboratory scientist], a certified Administrator for Residential Care Facility for Elderly through California Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Division and believes in lifelong learning and improvement. She recently published an abstract online Transforming Healthcare Means Zeros Harm and it has been viewed over 25,00 times. The paper is part of her dedication to the ultimate standard of patient care and safety.

“I tell people to go back to basics. Learn the truth. Study hard foundation sciences like Anatomy, physiology, genetics, biochemistry, microbiology provide building blocks to understanding human health and disease that are essential for understanding and practicing medicine are all pretty standard, but the way that we diagnose and treat people, now that is what looks different. Can science and faith be reconciled? True science and true faith are friends, not enemies. Science is a method of understanding God’s natural revelation and can help strengthen our faith in God.”

Dr. Mina today is in her mid-sixties and largely retired, she uses her downtime for hobbies like cooking and travelling and reading and works as a consultant helping clinicians make wise healthcare decisions based on clinical testing and increased safety standards. She keeps up with the latest development in her field as accomplished College of American Pathologist inspector, member of the Clinical and Laboratory Standard Institute, The National Association for Healthcare Quality, American Society for Clinical Pathologist, and the Association for Diagnostic and Laboratory Medicine [Formerly known as the American Association of Clinical Chemistry]. She counsels the new generation of scientists and healers to follow good mentors, read books, and gain a firm grounding in truth and wisdom. She credits her unwavering Christian faith as a major element in her success and will devote one of her two podcasts to the subject of God and faith.

“To be a good Christian, you have to do more than just go to Church, You have to study The Bible, meditate, and pray regularly. We can learn and live, not just live and learn. Learning medicine is similar. Listen to matters of the heart and the mind. Analyze information. Put ethics ahead of money or fame. What God wants is His character—holy, righteous character. Good character can be defined as highly developed skill in living. Like any other skill, it does not become really useful without practicing it. Skill or expertise does not happen magically. It is the combination of natural ability and education, training, and discipline. Both faith and science depend on revelation. God reveals Himself in Scriptures and nature. The Bible contains principles and precepts that have hammered out long before us, and we do well to build upon the foundation of received knowledge and insight instead of reinventing the wheel ourselves. Each generation has the responsibility to impart these truths to the next generation. Stay strong and keep focused on outcomes.”

