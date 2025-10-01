Entrepreneur and Artist Peter Tracy of the YouTube Channel PHTLive Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHTLive.com, the YouTube channel created by veteran entrepreneur and musician Peter Tracy, is rapidly expanding with original music videos, live performance sessions, and independent film projects. Building on a storied career that began with trailblazing information services in the 1980s and 90s, Tracy brings the same inventive spirit to his creative ventures at PHTLive.com and petertracy.com.

Best known in the technology and information industry for launching MicroPatent—one of the first computerized patent information systems—Tracy famously transformed a niche concept into a global resource. In the late 1990s, after discovering a little-known U.S. Patent Office program that provided weekly tapes of newly issued patents, Tracy created a streamlined way for companies to access patent data via CD-ROM. MicroPatent quickly scaled to thousands of clients worldwide. Along the way, Tracy also solved a practical problem for early CD adopters—how to label discs reliably—by inventing pressure-sensitive CD labels. That innovation became NEATO, LLC, a consumer product line distributed globally by Fellowes and ultimately acquired for approximately $25 million. MicroPatent had been acquired earlier for roughly $9 million by a UK-based information firm. Peter’s partner, Sir Charles Chadwick Healey of the UK and his key employee, shared in the sale.

With those milestones achieved, Tracy returned to his first love: music and performance. He wrote and produced the stage play HalloweenElvis, released his first movie RockNRollChild.com (available at petertracy.com), and now hosts an expanding library of original music content on PHTLive.com.

“Solving problems and building systems was my life for decades,” says Peter Tracy, creator of PHTLive.com. “But at heart, I’ve always been a performer and a songwriter. PHTLive is where all of that comes together—original music, storytelling, and a direct line to an audience without any gatekeepers.”

PHTLive.com is designed as a showcase for Tracy’s ongoing body of work: genre-spanning songs, concept videos, behind-the-scenes content, and live sessions, all crafted with the same attention to detail that defined his tech ventures. The channel connects fans to new releases on a regular basis and links to additional creative projects at petertracy.com.

Peter Tracy’s story is a journey from microfilm to music. He has built and scaled companies, invented products people use, and now he’s bringing that maker’s mindset to art. The quality and frequency of content at PHTLive is the next chapter in a career defined by momentum.

The PHTLive brand reflects Tracy’s lifelong pattern of seeing around corners and delivering what audiences want before they know they want it. In the 1990s, that meant enabling patent professionals to skip costly trips to Washington by delivering digital access weekly. When musicians needed labeled CDs, he created an elegant solution and a consumer brand. Today, it means delivering songs, performance videos, and film projects that resonate with fans of rock, storytelling, and classic stagecraft—directly on YouTube.

Key highlights:

• PHTLive.com: A YouTube hub for original music videos, performance sessions, and creative collaborations.

• RockNRollChild.com: Tracy’s debut film project, available via petertracy.com.

• HalloweenElvis: An original play and musical concept that showcases Tracy’s theatrical side.

• Ongoing Releases: Regular drops and evolving formats designed to engage fans and invite collaboration.

“Music is the most immediate way I know to share stories,” Tracy shares. “I built platforms that helped people find information. Now I’m building a platform to share inspiration.”

To experience the latest videos, subscribe to PHTLive.com on YouTube. For Tracy’s full portfolio, including films, stage works, and updates on new releases, visit petertracy.com. For a look at his early creative roots, explore RocknRollChild.com.

About PHTLive

PHTLive is the YouTube home of entrepreneur and artist Peter Tracy, featuring original music videos, live performances, and independent film projects. Rooted in a career that spans information technology, product innovation, and entertainment, PHTLive brings fresh, audience-first storytelling to the digital stage. Learn more at petertracy.com and subscribe at PHTLive.com.

Close Up Radio recently featured Entertainer Peter Tracy in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday September 25th at 4pm EST and with Jim Masters on Thursday October 2nd at 4pm EST

