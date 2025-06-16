CallMyDoctor Launches 24/7 Doctor At Home Dubai Service with DHA-Certified Doctors

CallMyDoctor launches “Doctor At Home Dubai,” a 24/7 home healthcare service. DHA certified doctors arrive within 30 mins to treat flu, infections & more.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai Residents Get Round-the-Clock Home Medical Care.Dubai residents and tourists can now access round-the-clock medical care at home or even in hotels. CallMyDoctor’s DHA-certified doctors arrive within 30 minutes to treat flu, infections, minor injuries, chronic conditions, and more, providing fast and reliable care wherever you are in Dubai.CallMyDoctor, a leading home healthcare provider in the UAE, has announced the launch of its new “ Doctor At Home Dubai ” service. This on-demand service offers 24/7 medical care delivered directly to patients’ homes, hotels, or workplaces. A DHA-certified physician is dispatched typically within 30 minutes of a booking, ensuring timely professional medical attention without the need to visit a clinic or hospital.The launch comes at a time when demand for convenient home health care is on the rise in Dubai. To meet this need, CallMyDoctor’s doctor-at-home service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – including late nights, early mornings, weekends, and holidays. This means medical help is always just a phone call away, whether it’s a midnight fever or an early-morning injury. Patients no longer have to wait for regular clinic hours; a qualified doctor can be dispatched at any time to provide care on-site.CallMyDoctor’s on-call doctors are equipped to handle a broad range of non-emergency conditions. Common ailments treated through the home-visit service include viral illnesses like flu and fever, respiratory infections, stomach upsets, minor wounds and injuries, and chronic disease flare-ups. The visiting physicians also provide specialized care for children and elderly patients, as well as follow-up consultations for post-operative recovery – all in the comfort of a home setting.Quality and trust are central to the new service. All CallMyDoctor physicians are licensed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and are internationally qualified medical professionals. This ensures patients receive safe, high-quality care comparable to treatment in a hospital setting, with no compromise on standards. CallMyDoctor adheres to strict DHA guidelines for healthcare delivery, meaning each doctor is carefully vetted and brings the expertise and experience needed to manage patients’ health concerns effectively at home.By bringing medical care directly to the patient, the service eliminates the need to travel or sit in waiting rooms when ill. Instead, patients can recover in a familiar environment with the support of family – a factor that can reduce stress and aid healing. “Whether it’s the middle of the night or a weekend, our patients get outstanding medical treatment in the comfort of home, surrounded by loved ones,” a CallMyDoctor representative said, highlighting the convenience and personal touch of at-home care.Booking a doctor home visit is simple. Patients can call CallMyDoctor’s dedicated 24/7 hotline or use the company’s website to request an appointment, and a qualified doctor will be dispatched immediately to the provided location. In most cases, the doctor arrives at the doorstep within just 30–60 minutes of the request, thanks to an efficient citywide dispatch system. The service is available across Dubai city limits, so whether a patient is at home, in the office, or at a hotel, they can expect prompt medical assistance delivered to their door.For Dubai’s many international visitors and business travelers, Doctor At Home Dubai offers peace of mind. Tourists or expats can quickly arrange an English-speaking doctor to visit their hotel room and receive treatment for any sudden health issues without navigating an unfamiliar healthcare system. The service’s multilingual medical team (including speakers of Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, and more) ensures clear communication and comfort for patients of diverse backgroundsAbout CallMyDoctorCallMyDoctor Healthcare LLC is a leading provider of home healthcare services in Dubai and the UAE. The company connects patients with DHA-licensed doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals for on-demand care at home, in hotels, or at work. From 24/7 doctor-on-call visits and telemedicine consultations to home nursing, physiotherapy, and lab tests at home, CallMyDoctor offers a comprehensive suite of medical services delivered with a focus on convenience and high-quality care. CallMyDoctor’s mission is to deliver safe, accessible, and compassionate home healthcare, ensuring patients receive professional treatment whenever and wherever they need it.Media Contact:Call My Doctor – Healthcare ServicesAddress: AB Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAEPhone: +971 4 549 0700 | Toll Free: 800 99387Email: info@callmydoctor.aeWebsite: https://callmydoctor.ae/

